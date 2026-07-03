Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orblover's avatar
Orblover
1h

A totally unnecessary undeclared war that has accomplished absolutely nothing. Back to square one, with losses!

Tя☭mp never learns...and neither do his puppetmasters.

But, sure, let's continue to waste taxpayer money and capitulate re anything Netanyahu. Ugh.

Phucking war monger bullies who don't even pretend at strategizing.

Reply
Share
Will Satire's avatar
Will Satire
4h

https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/another-bay-of-pigs?r=6d23em&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture