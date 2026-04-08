Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
11hEdited

This was ENTIRELY PREDICTABLE. Any presumption that Israel would buy into these ceasefire terms was ludicrous. Any idea that a ceasefire would be implemented while Israel continues to savage Lebanon was equally ludicrous. The bind was absolutely foretold. Ending the war fails to get Netanyahu what he wants - ongoing control of Israel and staying out of jail or a deeper investigation into 10/7. My greatest fear: would Israel use a nuclear warhead on Iran?

The big question: how does Trump manage the Israel issue??? His press secretary’s attempt to wave it away is as stupid as was the administrations failure to anticipate…oh so very much.

Reply
Share
17 replies
William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
11h

I just saw this on quora.com

"The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes, is currently under complete Iranian control. Oil prices are skyrocketing, and there is widespread panic.

Iran has declared, "Any Arab or European country that expels the US and Israeli ambassadors will have its oil tankers freely pass through our route without any hindrance."

This means that Iran has prepared to humiliate the US and Israel in the world. Now let's see which countries, in their greed for oil, will expel the US ambassador.

This is nothing less than a lottery for countries struggling with oil and gas shortages! This is a golden opportunity for European countries desperate for gas. But the question is, who will have the courage to do this, looking America in the eye?

Trump and Netanyahu probably didn't expect this masterstroke. Now it remains to be seen how this war unfolds.

Iran is playing a solid game on all three fronts simultaneously – diplomacy, economy, and strategy!"

They don't need any fucking octogenarian ayatollah. Israel got rid of the dead weight, now the real heavies are in the game.

Reply
Share
2 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture