Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Mario Escobedo's avatar
Mario Escobedo
1h

I am better inform from you, than listening to all the chatter in US news that do not report much only opinions and dicussions.

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35m

Thank you for the in-depth explanation of this area.

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