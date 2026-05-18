Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
2h

So that’s why the Iranian vessel was sunk so brutally off of Sri Lanka. It still disgusts me. There are so many moving parts I cannot possibly keep up but I’m reading, listening and trying. Thank you, Wajeeh, for all your analyses.

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Punkpanther's avatar
Punkpanther
2h

Wajeeh habibi, some of the years are off. UAE debt recall was in 2025, not 2026. Also, India is aligned with Israel and hence the US. The sinking of the Iranian ship just after participating in the Indian Naval Maritime Exercises wasnt so much against India as ahainst Iran. India actually ended up giving safe harbor to a second Iranian ship that had participated in the same exercises. And the US had also participated in the same exercises even if it was a scaled-down level. All this happened before the war started.

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