As of July 13, 2026, the Middle East is experiencing unprecedented volatility. The U.S.-Iran conflict—now in its 134th day since the launch of Operation Epic Fury (also known as Operation Burning Sword) in late February—has evolved into a multi-front regional war. The collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has rapidly escalated hostilities. This breakdown culminated in President Donald Trump’s July 13 declaration reinstating a U.S. naval blockade on Iran and demanding a 20% tariff on all commercial shipping navigating the Strait of Hormuz.

Simultaneously, a violent secondary conflict has erupted on the Arabian Peninsula. A fragile, four-year truce between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement collapsed following Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. The operation, authorized by the U.S., was designed to intercept an Iranian Mahan Air flight carrying Houthi officials. Instead, it triggered reciprocal cross-border ballistic missile exchanges.

This analysis evaluates the cascading effects of this escalation. The most immediate threat is a “Dual-Chokepoint Closure”—the simultaneous blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the Bab al-Mandab Strait by the Houthis. This scenario threatens to isolate 25 to 30 million barrels per day (bpd) of seaborne oil, collapse marine insurance markets, and trigger a severe global macroeconomic contraction that will disproportionately impact Asian economies.

The Saudi-Houthi Escalation

The unofficial de-escalation period that had held since 2022 ended decisively in early July 2026. The catalyst was an Iranian Mahan Air flight carrying a Houthi delegation returning from Tehran after the funeral of assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On July 13, Saudi-led coalition warplanes, backed by the internationally recognized Yemeni government, bombed the runway at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport. Yemen’s defense minister, General Taher al-Aqili, stated the strike was executed to prevent the Iranian aircraft from breaching Yemeni airspace, framing the operation as a defense against Iranian infiltration. The Saudi airstrikes succeeded in forcing the Iranian aircraft to divert to Hodeidah airport on the Red Sea coast.

The Houthi response was immediate. Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree labeled the strikes “blatant aggression” and formally declared the truce over. Within hours, Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. While the Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed its air defenses intercepted the incoming threats, Houthi officials escalated further, threatening to target King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Strategic Objectives and U.S. Intervention

For Riyadh, the Sanaa airport strike enforced a strict red line: prohibiting direct Iranian logistical access to the Arabian Peninsula. By disabling the runway, Saudi Arabia signaled it would not tolerate unchecked Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) resupply lines.

For the Houthis, the red line is the imposition of blockades on civilian and commercial infrastructure. Historically, the group leverages maritime disruption to force political concessions. Following the airport strikes, senior Houthi political bureau members, including Muhammad Al-Farah, threatened to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait entirely. Their calculation is straightforward: driving global oil prices to a potential $200 per barrel will force the international community to pressure Riyadh into lifting airspace restrictions.

The Saudi operation required deep U.S. coordination. Preceding the strikes, Saudi Ambassador to Washington Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud held urgent meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A subsequent phone call between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and President Trump secured the U.S. green light.

This represents a strategic shift for Riyadh. Earlier in 2026, MBS denied the U.S. military access to Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB) for maritime operations and grounded 43 U.S. warplanes to avoid drawing Iranian fire onto Saudi soil. However, open-source intelligence indicates Saudi air defenses—specifically PAC-3 interceptor stockpiles—have been depleted by up to 86% due to proxy skirmishes. Riyadh required U.S. backing to act. The U.S. State Department publicly supported the strikes, citing its commitment to defending Saudi Arabia and enforcing the Houthis’ terrorist designation.

The humanitarian fallout from this localized escalation is severe. The recognized Yemeni government ordered all airports nationwide closed to air traffic indefinitely. The Houthis detained a civilian aircraft belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at Sanaa airport, though the personnel were confirmed safe. These airspace closures have choked off humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and food, accelerating an already catastrophic famine in Yemen.

The Collapse of the Islamabad Memorandum

The activation of the Yemeni front directly complicates the broader U.S.-Iran war. The most destabilizing diplomatic development of July 2026 is the total disintegration of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Signed on June 17, 2026, by President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a Swiss resort, the MoU was a 14-point framework establishing a 60-day transitional ceasefire. It mandated the toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, immediate U.S. Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a $300 billion private-sector reconstruction fund for Iran.

By early July, the agreement frayed amid mutual accusations of maritime violations. On July 13, it collapsed entirely. President Trump formally notified Congress of the resumption of hostilities, claiming a new 60-day operational window under the War Powers Act—a move immediately challenged by domestic legal scrutiny.

Blockades and the 20% Tariff Directive

Following the MoU’s collapse, President Trump reinstated a total naval blockade on all Iranian ports, effective July 14, 2026, enforced by the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center. Altering decades of U.S. maritime policy, Trump declared the U.S. the “guardian of the strait of Hormuz” and demanded a 20% tariff on all commercial cargo shipped through the waterway to fund U.S. military security costs.

European allies and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) condemned the directive as baseless under international law. Iran retaliated swiftly. Late on July 13, the IRGC fired two cruise missiles at UAE national tankers transiting the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters. The strike killed an Indian crew member and wounded eight others. Simultaneously, U.S. Central Command executed its third consecutive night of heavy operations, launching a 140-strike package against Iranian military facilities.

Iranian Domestic Instability

Tehran’s strategic decisions are currently occurring within a severe leadership vacuum. Following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the war’s opening strikes on February 28, 2026, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated by the Assembly of Experts.

Mojtaba Khamenei has now been missing from public view for over 120 days. Western intelligence indicates he was severely wounded and disfigured in the same airstrike that killed his father and is receiving intensive medical care in Qom. While state media insists he is healthy by releasing staged photographs, his absence during his father’s six-day state funeral points to regime fragility.

This vacuum has decentralized power, empowering hardline IRGC commanders like Ahmad Vahidi, who favor regional escalation over diplomacy. This hardline shift is accelerated by severe economic pressure. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the Iranian economy will contract by 6.1% in 2026, alongside a 68.9% inflation rate caused by infrastructure destruction and halted oil exports. The IRGC is heavily incentivized to inflict reciprocal economic pain globally by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is utilizing the Houthi escalation as part of a “forward defense” doctrine. By encouraging Houthi threats against the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Tehran forces the U.S. and its allies to disperse naval assets from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. Diluting U.S. naval concentration physically weakens the Hormuz blockade and increases the vulnerability of U.S. forces in contested waters.

The Global Macroeconomic Shock

The localized military actions are triggering a global macroeconomic crisis. The Strait of Hormuz historically facilitates the transit of roughly 20 million bpd of oil—20% to 25% of global seaborne consumption—and 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Bab al-Mandab Strait handles nearly 8.8 million bpd. A dual-chokepoint closure isolates nearly 29 million bpd of transport capacity, equating to a quarter of global oil flows.

The impact on physical volume has been immediate. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted by 94%, dropping from its 20.0 million bpd baseline to an estimated 1.2 million bpd. Transit through the Bab al-Mandab Strait has shifted from 8.8 million bpd to a highly constrained environment marked by mass carrier rerouting.

Energy markets have reacted violently. Before the war, Brent crude hovered around $72.00 per barrel. Upon the initial outbreak of conflict, the price experienced the largest monthly increase in history, peaking at $126 per barrel. As of mid-July, prices are fluctuating between $81.92 and $113.00 per barrel. Economists forecast a sustained dual-closure could drive prices to between $150 and $200 per barrel.

Shipping costs have mirrored this volatility. Freight rates for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) traveling from the Middle East to China spiked 94% in a single trading session, reaching a record market average of $423,736 per day.

The physical military threat is compounded by the collapse of the marine insurance market. The shipping industry relies on Protection & Indemnity (P&I) clubs for voyage risk coverage. Due to IRGC attacks, GPS jamming, and naval mines in Hormuz, major insurers—including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, and the American Club—canceled war-risk coverage in the Gulf. Before cancellation, premiums spiked by over 1,000%, moving from a baseline of 0.05% to 0.125% of a vessel’s hull value up to 0.2% to 0.4%. For a standard VLCC, this added a quarter-million dollars per voyage.

Without valid insurance, vessels cannot legally operate, creating an “insurance chokepoint.” Major container lines including Maersk, MSC, and CMA CGM suspended operations in the Red Sea and Gulf. Rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope adds 10 to 15 days to Asia-Europe routes, resulting in emergency conflict surcharges of $1,500 to $4,000 per standard shipping container (TEU) and shattering just-in-time manufacturing schedules.

Regional Economic Disparities

This supply-side shock is driving global stagflation—stagnant economic growth combined with high inflation.

Asian economies are highly vulnerable. China imports roughly 40% of its oil via Hormuz. South Korea relies on the strait for 68% of its crude (1.7 million bpd), and Japan relies on the Middle East for 95% of its crude imports. While these nations hold Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs), they are designed for short disruptions. Additionally, Asian refineries are built to process medium-to-heavy sour crude from the Gulf and cannot efficiently transition to light-sweet crude from the U.S. or West Africa, ensuring impending shortages of distillates like diesel and jet fuel.

Europe is facing an energy crisis mirroring the shocks following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The loss of Qatari LNG, which makes up 12% to 14% of European imports, is hitting a market with low gas storage. Dutch TTF gas benchmarks have nearly doubled to over €60/MWh. Freight diversions are delaying consumer goods and stoking industrial inflation.

The United States is buffered physically by domestic shale production, but global pricing mechanisms guarantee drastic spikes in retail gasoline. Global supply chain disruptions will also force heavy inflationary pressure onto the U.S. market, complicating Federal Reserve interest rate policies.

Food security is a critical secondary crisis. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) imports over 80% of its caloric intake through Hormuz. The blockade has forced retailers to airlift staples, driving regional food inflation between 40% and 120%. Globally, 30% of seaborne fertilizer transits Hormuz; its disruption threatens future crop yields and guarantees long-term agricultural price increases.

Game Theory Analysis

Rational choice models illustrate why de-escalation is structurally difficult. The conflict currently rests in a suboptimal Nash Equilibrium defined by mutual escalation. Neither the U.S. nor Iran can unilaterally back down without incurring unacceptable political or strategic costs. If the U.S. lifts its blockade without securing concessions, it projects weakness and loses leverage. If Iran ceases attacks without sanctions relief, the regime risks appearing vulnerable to its proxy networks and domestic hardliners.

This dynamic applies to specific theaters of the war. The Saudi-Houthi escalation is a classic Prisoner’s Dilemma security dilemma. Saudi Arabia preemptively struck the airport to stop resupply lines, viewing the flight as a defection from the truce. The Houthis immediately retaliated with missiles. Both acted defensively, driving the situation into a destructive outcome for both.

The failed Islamabad MoU was a Stag Hunt scenario. The “Stag” was the massive mutual benefit of peace—open straits, a $300 billion fund, and economic stabilization. Capturing it required absolute trust. Fearing the other would defect for tactical advantage, both sides abandoned the agreement, destroying the mutual benefit.

The current maritime conflict operates as a Game of Chicken. President Trump’s 20% tariff and total blockade represent a commitment strategy to force Tehran to capitulate. Iran’s closure of the strait and missile strikes represent their commitment strategy, signaling a willingness to absorb domestic economic destruction to inflict asymmetric pain globally.

A payoff matrix mapping this dynamic shows that if the U.S. and Iran both escalate, the outcome is the current state of global energy shock and military attrition. If the U.S. escalates and Iran yields, the U.S. achieves dominance while the Iranian regime destabilizes. If Iran escalates and the U.S. yields, Iran achieves regional dominance. Because both fear total dominance by the adversary, both remain trapped in mutual escalation.

Actors are utilizing costly signaling to communicate intent. Saudi Arabia grounding 43 U.S. warplanes early in the year was a signal to avoid a direct war; striking the Sanaa airport was a new signal indicating absolute intolerance for proxy encirclement. Conversely, the 120-day absence of Mojtaba Khamenei creates dangerous information asymmetry. Washington and Riyadh cannot determine if they are fighting a rational central state or decentralized, autonomous IRGC factions, increasing the risk of accidental escalation.

Projected Scenarios

Based on current data, the crisis will likely follow one of two trajectories.

Scenario A: Localized Escalation (Moderate Impact) The Saudi-Houthi conflict remains contained to reciprocal infrastructure strikes on the Arabian Peninsula, and the Houthis fail to fully close the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Strait of Hormuz remains restricted but not sealed, with “dark fleet” vessels and heavily escorted Asian tankers maintaining a trickle of supply. The shipping industry permanently adapts to the Cape of Good Hope reroute. Brent crude stabilizes between $85 and $95 per barrel. Global supply chains suffer elevated costs, but a systemic global recession is avoided. Given the collapse of the MoU and IRGC posturing, the probability of this containment is assessed as Medium-Low.

Scenario B: Regional Conflagration and Dual Closure (Severe Impact) Regional proxies fully activate, achieving a simultaneous blockade of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. attempts to forcibly clear the waterways lead to direct naval combat, sunken commercial vessels, and massive destruction of Gulf infrastructure. Between 25 to 30 million bpd of oil are trapped. Brent crude rockets past $150 per barrel, potentially hitting $200. Middle East marine insurance completely collapses. Asia faces physical fuel shortages within 90 days, triggering a deep global recession. Due to the 20% tariff demand, the power vacuum in Tehran, and the shattered Yemen truce, the probability of this outcome is Medium-High.

Strategic Mitigation Pathways

To mitigate a worst-case scenario, state and market actors must prioritize several immediate pathways.

First, International Energy Agency (IEA) member states must coordinate a massive release of Strategic Petroleum Reserves targeting Asian allies to prevent physical fuel stock-outs. Western refiners must rapidly adjust hardware to process lighter crude variants.

Second, the international community must establish a multilateral naval escort system outside the U.S. command structure. A coalition led by European and Asian stakeholders is required to bypass the diplomatic friction of the U.S. 20% tariff demand and stabilize war-risk insurance premiums.

Third, backchannel diplomacy must abandon sweeping grand bargains like the Islamabad MoU in favor of narrow, technical de-confliction agreements. Oman and Qatar must establish direct communication lines with local IRGC naval commanders to prevent tactical miscalculations at sea. Finally, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia must decouple the Yemen conflict from the broader Iran war, utilizing economic incentives to re-establish the UN-brokered truce and secure the Red Sea.

Critical Intelligence Gaps

The current geopolitical environment is defined by several critical unknowns. The exact health and operational capacity of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is unverified, making it impossible to confirm if the IRGC is acting under state orders or autonomously. Furthermore, the operational autonomy of the Houthis relative to Iran’s Quds Force is unclear.

On the allied side, the exact operational readiness of the Saudi integrated missile defense grid is highly classified; if the reported 86% depletion is accurate, Riyadh may be forced into sudden capitulation or preemptive escalation. Similarly, the logistical and legal mechanisms the U.S. Navy plans to use to enforce a 20% tariff on allied and neutral commercial shipping remain undefined.

The most significant geopolitical wild card is China’s threshold for intervention. As the primary buyer of Iranian oil and the nation most vulnerable to a Hormuz closure, Beijing’s response to a total collapse of its energy supply chain—whether through independent naval deployment or intense diplomatic pressure—remains an absolute intelligence gap.