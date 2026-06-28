Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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christopher o'loughlin's avatar
christopher o'loughlin
2h

Wajeeh,

Excellent analysis and intelligence reporting. Dual spoiler rules the game. ICC exists today for a reason. Rules based order vs Authoritarian autocracy/theocracy impulses are legally constrained by ICC existence.

I want to thank you again for reporting truth to power with courage hope compassion and evidence.

We are in this together. No Kings. Peace.

Christopher and family in Upstate SC

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

This is rruly clear and an enlightening breakdown of this quickly put-together Trumpian "peace deal".

After reading your analysis, Versailles seems doubly symbolic... this reads like Germany's capitulation, underfunding a sure-to-fail government, economically starving, destroying the civilians...

What happens next sounds like civil war or Israel's Gaza-fication of Lebanon...and both may be true... yikes.

Thanks Wajeeh, for this dive!

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