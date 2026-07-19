Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
5h

To make things even worse, the SU-35 carries an IRST infrared detector. It can find stealth aircraft because it detects heat from their exhaust. It can make things very unhealthy.

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
4h

Excellent synopsis, Wajeeh! Thank you!

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