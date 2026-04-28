Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
2h

Wajeeh, I listened to this on the way to the dr. I am so fascinated by your writings! And, I appreciate them so much! I get so paid this week and will subscribe! Again, excellent reporting and analysis. I saw the headline on NBC as the Warcast finished and had no clue what it meant. Now, the have an idea. Going re-listen to understand more!

Now, for the really important part! How are you! You are in my most loving thoughts! Let me know if you need to talk! You’re very cared about!

Rest! It’s critical! Thanks again!

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2h

Wajeeh, this is soo helpful. You are giving us a Master's level class to understand the Oil- and Conflict- laden headlines. So insightful. Thank you!!

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