Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
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Can I discuss the concept of fiat currency

Money is simply a medium of exchange.

Labor and it's products can be exchanged by

! Barter, every inefficient

2. Specie, also inefficent and subject to inflation or depression

3. Manufactured or printed currency,

There are various examples of manufactured currency,

1. Cowrie shells used across Africa, Asia and Oceania for centuries (not strictly manufactured by "mined" by those that lived near the sea.

2. Beads, such as the wampum used by the woodland tribes of North America.

Before there were government printed notes like Reichsmarks or Lincoln’s Greenbacks, there were Bank Notes, and afterwards as well. A bank note is a liability on the Bank, it comes into existence by the bank issuing them in response to a request for a loan.

Lincolns Greenbacks and Germany’s Reichsmarks were not liability of a bank, but issued by the government.

Until the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, States and banks issued their own banknotes. South Dakota has the only extant State Bank., but does not issue its own notes.

The Federal reserve started issuing notes in 1914, at first a $10 note, but banks were still issuing their own notes, until the great depression and the authorization of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporations (FDIC)

The notion that specie (diamonds, gold, silver,sapphires,peals, emeralds are a standard of value and can hold place as a medium of exchange is a myth.

There is not enough gold to provide for the role of money in the world. The USSR defined the ruble as .9851 grams fine gold, and restricted printing of rubles to the amount of gold onhand. However the Russian citizen could not present a ruble and demand gold, but a foreign holder ofrubles could waltz up the window at the Nordbank . [present rubles and demand gold, as a consequence smuggling rubles out of Russia was a capital offense as itdepleted the on hand supply of gold.

Also in all of the courses of finance and economics we are not taught about gold or silver inflation and depressions.

The Silver mines of Dacia, caused a silver inflation in France, and the silver mines of Potosi, Bolivia brought an end to the Spanish Empire with its inflation, a result was the loss of the low countries.

Also the exploitation of gold from Mexico and Peru, spurred the renaissance but also created and inflation

Finally the discovery of the Comstock Lode and it’s exploitation in Nevada creasted a silver inflation, that was so bad that congress demonetized silver in what was called the Crime of 73, thisresulted in a 7 year depression, followed by many little depressions and the right wing populist Wiliam Jennings Bryan giving his famous cross of gold speech. The result of this turmoil was the Federal Reserve Actof 1913

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