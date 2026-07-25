By mid-2026, the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL, or Daesh) has changed significantly. Seven years after losing its territory in Iraq and Syria in 2019, the group has moved from being a centralized, proto-state to a decentralized, global network. Under pressure from counter-terrorism efforts in the Middle East, its main operations have shifted to poorly governed areas in Africa and Central Asia. Using open-source intelligence and the 37th United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team report, this analysis highlights four key features of the Islamic State today: a new pan-African leadership, a shadow economy using cryptocurrency, a shift toward Central Asian fighters, and the use of Syria’s collapsed detention system.

The “Faceless Caliph” and the Pan-African Ascension

In the past, the Islamic State’s leaders were always from the Middle East, and religious rules required the Caliph to have a clear family link to the Quraysh tribe of the Prophet Muhammad. But after targeted airstrikes killed many top leaders, the group had to change its approach. Leadership terms became shorter. After founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died, the next caliphs—Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, and Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi—were quickly killed by coalition forces. On August 3, 2023, four months after the previous leader’s death, spokesman Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari announced the fifth caliph, Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, through the Al-Furqan Media Foundation. The group defended this choice by quoting medieval Islamic scholars like al-Mazari and al-Nawawi to justify a “faceless caliph” who remains hidden. Researchers such as M. Nureddin and Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi saw this as a sign of internal disagreement, with the group needing outside religious support to keep members loyal. Early on, some thought Abu Hafs was a cover name for surviving Iraqi leaders like Abu Khadijah al-Iraqi or Abu al-Muthanna al-Janubi. But later intelligence from the UN and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) pointed to a different reality. There is now strong agreement that Abu Hafs is actually Abdul Qadir Mumin, the founder of the Islamic State in Somalia (IS-Somalia) and the creator of its large African financial network. Mumin was born in Puntland, Somalia, between 1950 and 1953, and spent many years in the West. He lived in Sweden, then moved to the UK in the 2000s, became a British citizen, and preached extremist views in London and Leicester. His teachings influenced people like Michael Adebolajo, who was involved in the 2013 murder of British soldier Lee Rigby. In 2010, Mumin left for Somalia, joined al-Shabaab, and burned his British passport in public. By 2015, he broke away from al-Shabaab, pledged loyalty to Baghdadi, and started IS-Somalia. The U.S. named him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2016. Mumin’s rise creates a big religious problem for the group. As a Somali, he does not have the Qurayshi ancestry that was always required for leadership. Intelligence agencies are still unsure how the group will handle this issue. Critics say

that dropping the Qurayshi requirement weakens the group’s legitimacy and could cause many members to leave. They question if the traditional Arab leadership in Syria and Iraq will accept an East African leader. Still, the group has chosen survival over strict religious rules. By using the Arabic name “Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi” and keeping operations secret, they hide Mumin’s real identity and background, creating the appearance of tradition. Mumin runs the group from a secure base in the caves of the 2,000-meter-high Cal Miskaad mountains in Puntland. This rugged area protects him from drone attacks common in the Levant. Even after surviving a U.S. airstrike in May 2024 and another in February 2025 that killed 13 operatives and a key leader, Ahmed Maeleninine, Mumin remains in control. This shows that Africa is now the main center of the global Islamic State.

The General Directorate of Provinces: A Global Shadow Economy

After losing its ability to collect taxes in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State switched from a central treasury to independent regional financial centers run by the General Directorate of Provinces (GDP). The GDP gives guidance, keeps ideology consistent, and funds regional offices through extortion, informal hawala money transfers, and cryptocurrency. Three main offices manage these funds: Maktab al-Karrar in Somalia, Maktab al-Furqan in Nigeria, and Maktab al-Siddiq in Afghanistan. Maktab al-Karrar, based in Puntland, Somalia, is run by Mumin and his deputy Abdiweli Mohamed Yusuf. It is the most financially active office, supporting operations across eastern, central, and southern Africa, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and affiliates in Mozambique, Uganda, and South Africa. In Somalia, IS-Somalia acts like a criminal gang, making $100,000 to $200,000 a month—sometimes up to $2 million in six months—through extortion, kidnappings, and taxing gold mining, farmers, and arms smuggling. Al-Karrar sends this money across Africa using hawala networks in South Africa. Hawala is an informal system that moves money without physical cash, letting illegal transfers blend in with millions of regular remittances in a country where many people do not have bank accounts. Al-Karrar is also the main financial backer for the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan. UN reports show Al-Karrar sends about $25,000 a month in cryptocurrency to ISKP. By July 2024, this made the Somali office the biggest source of funds for the Afghan branch. Maktab al-Furqan, based in Nigeria and led by Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn ‘Ali al-Mainuki, controls a large and unstable area including Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. Since it does not have steady local income, it redistributes wealth by taking half of all funds from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which raises money through extortion, kidnappings, and moving about $36 million a year through Nigeria’s financial system (as of late 2021). Maktab al-Furqan collects 50 percent of ISWAP’s funds and sends them to underfunded branches like the Islamic

State–Sahel Province (ISSP) in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad. Since January 2023, ISSP has pushed into Mali’s Gao and Menako regions to take over profitable drug routes used by Latin American cartels to move drugs into Europe. If ISSP succeeds, it could fund global attacks on its own. To avoid sanctions, the GDP uses Nigeria’s large cryptocurrency market. In the past, terrorist financiers used Bitcoin and Tether, but companies like Chainalysis and TRM Labs could track these transactions. Now, Al-Furqan encourages the use of Monero, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that hides the sender, receiver, and amount. The Islamic State asks for Monero donations through propaganda channels like Voice of Khorasan. The group’s financial and transport networks depend heavily on Türkiye. The GDP’s Maktab al-Faruq manages operations in Turkey, Russia, and Germany, using Turkish networks to connect the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. Even with U.S. Treasury sanctions, Turkey is still a key part of the group’s network, continuing old relationships from when Turkish middlemen helped sell ISIS oil. Today, operatives often get support in Türkiye before carrying out attacks. Iranian intelligence confirmed that Rahmatollah Nowruzof, the Tajik behind the August 2023 attack in Shiraz, trained with the Islamic State in Turkey before his mission.

Demographic Reconfiguration: The ISKP Vanguard

As the Islamic State’s finances moved to Africa, its main attack force shifted to Central Asia, led by the rapid growth of the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). When U.S. and NATO troops left Afghanistan in 2021, a security gap allowed ISKP to change the makeup of its fighters. During the group’s peak, most fighters were Arabs or Western Europeans, with about 1,650 Central Asians joining Arab-led units. Now, ISKP recruits ethnic minorities who feel excluded by the Pashtun-led Afghan Taliban. ISKP targets Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, bringing in people returning from Syria, local dissidents, and vulnerable labor migrants in Russia. This strategy is led by ISKP’s leader, Sanaullah Ghafari (also known as Shahab al-Muhajir). Born near Kabul in October 1994, Ghafari is an Afghan (either Tajik or Kharoti Pashtun) with an engineering degree from Kabul University. He served in the Afghan Army, was reportedly a bodyguard for the president, and was a mid-level commander in the Haqqani Network. Ghafari has led a campaign of mass-casualty attacks against Shia communities, the Taliban, and foreigners. He operates from Balochistan and has survived several Taliban attempts to kill him. Ghafari moved away from traditional territorial fighting to a “Hybrid Network Model.” Now, recruits do not have to travel to a caliphate. Instead, “virtual jihad entrepreneurs” in Turkey or Europe use encrypted messages to organize logistics, teach ideology, and send cryptocurrency to operatives in their home countries. The Al-Azaim Foundation for Media Production leads this effort, launching the English-language Voice of Khurasan magazine in 2022 with writers from Canada, Australia, Italy, and Tajikistan. Propaganda is widely shared in Tajik, Uzbek, and Russian.

This hybrid approach has made ISKP the Islamic State’s main group for attacks outside its core areas. In January 2024, an ISKP double suicide bombing in Kerman, Iran, killed 92 people and wounded over

On March 22, 2024, ISKP gunmen attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow, killing 115 people and injuring nearly 200. Intelligence confirmed that Tajik nationals carried out both this and the Kerman attack. In 2024 and 2025, Western intelligence stopped advanced plots in Germany, Austria, and Türkiye, arresting groups made up of Chechen, Bosnian, Russian, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Azerbaijani, and Sudanese nationals. The large number of Central Asians, especially Tajiks, shows that ISKP has successfully brought in diaspora populations, creating a strike force that is hard to stop with normal border controls.

The Collapse of the Detention Infrastructure

While leaders run operations from Somalia and the strike force grows in Central Asia, the Islamic State’s long-term survival is being shaped in the failed detention system of northeastern Syria. After the 2019 defeat at Baghouz, about 40,000 people captured by the Global Coalition were sent to 27 different facilities run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES). This included 9,000 men and teenage boys in prisons, and tens of thousands of women and children in camps like Al-Hol and Roj. Intelligence analysts warned that this unclear legal system was a disaster waiting to happen. The camps became places for spreading ISIS ideology. Two-thirds of the detainees were children. Inside, ISIS hardliners forced strict rules on women and trained boys for violence. To fight this, authorities separated foreign boys as young as 11 or 12 from their parents, moving them to adult prisons or special centers. This caused severe trauma and exposed a whole generation to either camp extremists or harsh prison life. In early 2026, the crisis erupted. Regional chaos and a Syrian government attack forced the SDF to leave Al-Hol on January 21, 2026. The Syrian government then made the camp a “closed security zone,” blocking aid and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). By late February 2026, things fell apart. Al-Hol, which once held up to 73,000 people and started the year with 23,000 to 25,000 (including 14,500 Syrians and 3,000 Iraqis), was suddenly closed without warning. About 20,000 people from over 60 countries escaped. With no way to track them, thousands of radicalized families used smuggling networks to disappear into ungoverned areas of Idlib and Aleppo. At the same time, after 200 male detainees escaped from a facility near Shadadi, U.S. Central Command quickly moved 5,700 adult male detainees to Iraqi prisons in January and February 2026. This only shifted hardened fighters into already strained Iraqi systems, which are known for human rights abuses and prison breaks. ISIS took full advantage of the chaos, using “free the captives” propaganda in issues 531 and 532 of the al-Naba newsletter to raise money and rescue loyal members. Thousands of young men raised in these camps are now missing, completely off Western intelligence radar, giving the Islamic State a new generation of recruits.

Western Policy Myopia and the Politics of Banishment

This large dispersal was made worse by Western governments’ legal and moral failures, as they repeatedly refused to bring their citizens home for prosecution. Instead of dealing with the legal challenges of repatriation—especially in countries like Germany, where laws often require mothers to return with their children—Western countries chose to banish their citizens. Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and especially the United Kingdom passed laws to strip people of their citizenship. Between 2014 and 2018, the UK removed citizenship in 148 cases, compared to Belgium (10), France (6), and the Netherlands (3). The UK mainly allows only unaccompanied or orphaned children to return, which unfairly punishes children based on their parents’ status. The UK uses a “pre-emptive risk model” that skips the normal justice process. The Home Secretary can revoke citizenship if it is seen as “not conducive to the public good,” without needing court approval, public evidence, or fair trial protections under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights. In 2017 alone, the UK stripped 104 citizens under section 40(2) of the British Nationality Act 1981. The Deprivation of Citizenship Orders Act 2025 says that status cannot be restored until all legal appeals are finished. This policy mostly affects dual-heritage citizens, mainly Muslims from South Asian, Middle Eastern, or North African backgrounds, based on the idea that they have another citizenship. The most well-known case is Shamima Begum, whose appeals were denied by a Home Secretary promising to “robustly defend” the decision. This policy ignores the complex roles of victims and perpetrators in the caliphate. Western courts treat anyone who was in ISIS territory as a terrorist. But groups like War Child and Amnesty International found that many European women detained in Syria were victims of trafficking and online grooming. Nearly half of the British women detained were under 18 when they left the UK. Refusing to repatriate them leads to “civil death”—losing all rights and becoming stateless and unprotected. While politicians say this is for national security, intelligence experts and former MI6 counter-terrorism leaders have often argued the opposite. By leaving citizens in foreign camps, Western countries lose all control over them. The 20,000 foreign nationals who fled Al-Hol in early 2026 are no longer tracked by Western drones. Without passports or legal identities, they are especially vulnerable to exploitation and being recruited again by ISIS just to survive. While Türkiye is working to bring back its 66 nationals recently sent to Iraq, Western countries refuse to do the same. This leaves the Islamic State with a large, stateless group of untraceable people who can help carry out the very attacks Western governments wanted to prevent.

Give a gift subscription

Get 180 day free trial