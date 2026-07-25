Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1h

Wow,

Reading this it came to mind, that what Trump and Bibi have built in Syria, is the beginnings of a new Caliphate, with al Juliani gaining respectability and that puts him at odds with Turkiye. He is bidiing time, building reputation and strength,playing his enemies to gain international presige, and financial and military strength

Is the Islamic state active in Syria?Is it waging a war of terror against the al Juliani regime?

Something is brewing.

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