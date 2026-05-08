Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
1h

QUESTION:

Truly excellent but the timing of one point confuses me. You suggest that the UAE pulled out of OPEC because it was “enraged” over SA and Bahrain refusals to allow US military presence and use of airspace for “Project Freedom”

But I was quite certain that the UAE announcement about exiting OPEC came BEFORE Trump launched Project Freedom. I could swear that it was the the prior week that I read about this and that it did not have to do with “betrayal” of US interests but rather frustration with the limits that SA was imposing on UAE sales, esp given what then appeared to be UAE pipeline capacity which could bypass the Strait. (The pipeline access having subsequently been disrupted by Iranian strikes).

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Max Smith's avatar
Max Smith
2h

Thank you Waterhouse. An excellent summary!

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