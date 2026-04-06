Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Jo Ann Easterling's avatar
Jo Ann Easterling
17h

Great educational content written in a manner that is easily understood. Thank you for all the great writing you do to help us understand the culture, the global problems that Trump’s foolish decisions will cause for generations. The manner in which you explain what the surrounding Middle East countries think, their political policies, religious beliefs, and their possible actions based on Trump & Hegseth’s bad decisions and actions. Thank again of all the time, energy, and thoughtfulness you put into each article. I’m 🏳️‍🌈 also.

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MiddletonD's avatar
MiddletonD
17h

We Americans will be in a world of hurt, we truly are all alone in this war. This cannot be sustained for any length of time without crushing the average American who was already teetering on the brink of financial devastation. Hold onto your hats it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tonight heating oil is at 4.50/gal. and rising. Filling the tank will cost me 1,125.00 if it is filled tomorrow. In the winter months that is what I will pay per month, doubtful that price will be static for next fall.

Not exactly a calming bedtime read, but reality is a must in these most trying times. I just don't know where this will leave America in the future, it does not look good. We need a miracle to survive. So much for having a retirement I can afford.

I hate being the bad guy on the world stage. That was never America and now it is, crying solves nothing, fear is defeatist. How long can we sustain this terror we have inflicted? At one time we were the high road. I've never hated anyone in my life but I do now.

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