Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Linda Perry's avatar
Linda Perry
1d

Thank you, helpful information and analysis.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
1d

About the core command structure or Iran, there is none. They call their defense plan,Mosaic, it is made up of 31 IRGC sectors, each one with full autonomy and able to act independently but with the same motive, agenda and ability to communicate with others and the supreme council.. In other words decentralized and each sector able to stand alone

Ad to that, that each sector has a telephone tree of replacements if one head gets lopped off, in fact so does HAMAS so does Hezbollah. The big mistake of Netanyahu is believing that he can cut off the head of a snake, it is not a snake, it is not a hydra, neither grows new heads., Iran does.

Kill Moijtaba Khameini, and another steps up to replace him, kill him and another steps up, Qom will continue to produce ayatollahs. (signs of allah).

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