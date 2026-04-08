Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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John Salvati's avatar
John Salvati
2h

If I missed somehting I apologize, but how does all of this "cease fire" and its complications fit within the context of the "religious war" that you and Malcolm and Jacob have referenced in your substack videos?

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