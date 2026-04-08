​The Middle East is currently standing at a crossroads that few could have predicted just a year ago. On February 28, 2026, the geopolitical landscape was shattered when the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, a massive, coordinated campaign of airstrikes against Iran. While the initial goals were to neutralize Tehran’s nuclear program and remove its top leaders—including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the war’s first hours—the conflict has since spiraled into a regional firestorm.

​Now, a month into the fighting, a profound rift has emerged between the United States and its partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. On April 7, 2026, President Donald Trump announced a conditional two-week ceasefire. Driven by skyrocketing energy prices at home and a sense that military goals have been met, Washington is looking for an exit. However, the GCC states have emerged as the most vocal opponents of peace. They argue that any ceasefire leaving Iran’s “asymmetric” capabilities—its drones, missiles, and proxy forces—intact would be a strategic disaster.

​From Playing Both Sides to All-Out Conflict

​To understand why the Gulf monarchies are suddenly so hawkish, we have to look back at how their strategy has flipped. In 2025, the GCC was focused on “hedging”—a diplomatic term for playing both sides. They were pursuing de-escalation and neutrality, even signing a China-brokered deal with Iran to keep the peace. Their goal was containment through diplomacy, and they were highly skeptical of U.S. reliability, often restricting the use of American bases on their soil.

​Everything changed on March 1, 2026. In retaliation for the U.S. strikes, Iran launched Operation True Promise 4, firing over 500 ballistic missiles and 2,000 drones at all six GCC states. This was an existential wake-up call. The billions of dollars spent on U.S. missile defense systems like THAAD and Patriot couldn’t stop everything; debris from intercepted missiles sparked fires at iconic locations like the Burj Al Arab and the Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

​Consequently, the 2026 posture of the Gulf has shifted toward seeking a decisive military victory. They have moved from rapprochement to existential confrontation. Saudi Arabia, for instance, has reversed its previous bans and now encourages U.S. forces to operate from the King Fahd Air Base in Taif. The GCC no longer wants to contain the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); they want what they call “generational degradation”—the total dismantling of Iran’s military apparatus.

​A Leadership Vacuum in Tehran

​A major reason the GCC distrusts the April 7 ceasefire is the chaotic state of the Iranian government. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was named Supreme Leader. However, intelligence suggests Mojtaba is currently incapacitated in the holy city of Qom. This has left a “mafia-style” IRGC war council in de facto control of the country.

​While Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, is viewed by some as a “reasonable” figurehead, the GCC believes he has zero actual power. Any negotiations with him are seen as a “tactical facade” used by the IRGC to buy time to regroup. The Gulf states point to the fact that while the diplomatic wing talks peace, the military wing continues to insist that the Strait of Hormuz remains under their “full control.” To the GCC, a deal signed with a fractured leadership that can’t control its own military is worthless.

​The Chokepoint: Economic Warfare in the Strait of Hormuz

​The most urgent issue for global markets and local economies is the Strait of Hormuz. Since February 28, this critical waterway—where a huge portion of the world’s oil passes—has been effectively closed to commercial shipping.

​The IRGC is attempting to enforce a “New Persian Gulf Order.” This isn’t just a blockade; it’s a system of extortion. They are allowing only “non-belligerent” vessels to pass, often charging up to $2 million per transit. They have also threatened to lay mines across all Gulf sea lanes if their coastal territory is attacked.

​The data from April 2026 tells a grim story. Roughly 400 million barrels of oil have been removed from the global supply, causing oil prices to surge by 50%. For the Gulf states, this results in a staggering daily economic loss of about $2 billion. They view the IRGC’s demand for “sovereignty” over the Strait in the current ceasefire proposal as a death warrant for their economies.

​The Demand for “Generational Damage”

​The GCC’s message to President Trump is simple: “Finish the job.” They are demanding that the U.S. and Israel achieve “generational damage” that strips Iran of the ability to harm its neighbors for decades.

​In high-level consultations, Gulf leaders have identified specific targets they want destroyed before any peace is signed:

​ Ballistic Missile Infrastructure: Specifically the Parchin Military Complex, to end Iran’s long-range strike capability.

​ UAV (Drone) Plants: Facilities like Shiraz Electronics Industries, to stop the drone swarms that have terrorized Gulf energy sites.

​ Economic Reciprocity: Strikes on petrochemical sites like the Asaluyeh Complex, as a direct response to the closure of the Strait.

​Command and Control: The decapitation of the IRGC’s operational leadership, including their Cyber Warfare HQ in Tehran.

​The logic here is that an inconclusive war leaves the Gulf “exposed by Iran” while being “bound by Washington.” If the U.S. leaves now, the GCC faces a humiliated and vengeful IRGC alone.

​Shifting Politics and “Middle East NATO”

​Surprisingly, the war has not triggered the internal unrest in Arab nations that many predicted. Instead, the Iranian strikes on civilian targets—like Dubai International Airport and residential areas—have created a “rally around the flag” effect. Public fury has given leaders like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the political capital to be more aggressive.

​Furthermore, the conflict has acted as a crucible for the Abraham Accords. While the UAE and Bahrain aren’t signing new deals with Israel yet, they have confirmed that the shared experience of being targeted by Iran has “tightened ties.” This is effectively the birth of a “Middle East NATO,” a regional defense command that integrates Israeli intelligence and air defense with Gulf capabilities.

​The High Cost of the “Stability Premium”

​For years, the UAE and Saudi Arabia marketed themselves as safe, stable hubs for global finance and tourism—a reputation known as the “stability premium.” The 2026 war has shattered that image.

​ Qatar: Strikes on Ras Laffan Industrial City have knocked out 17% of its LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) capacity, damage that will take up to five years to fix.

​ UAE: Drone attacks on the Ruwais refinery and Dubai International Airport have caused massive cancellations and a loss of tourism.

​Saudi Arabia: Retaliatory strikes on the Jubail Petrochemical plant have caused total production stoppages.

​Gulf leaders believe this stability can only be restored if the source of the threat is physically eliminated.

​The Cyber Front: A New Kind of Volatility

​The war is also being fought in the digital realm. On April 1, 2026, the IRGC designated 18 U.S. tech firms—including Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Nvidia—as “military targets.” They have declared a “one-kilometer danger zone” around the offices of these firms in cities like Dubai and Riyadh.

​The impact has been immediate. A coordinated shutdown of Amazon Saudi Arabia (amazon.sa) occurred on April 1, and ransomware groups like “Handala” have been wiping data from Emirati banks. Kuwait has seen its government servers disrupted by massive DDoS (Direct Denial of Service) attacks. The GCC argues that a ceasefire that doesn’t stop this “cyber and asymmetric war” is no ceasefire at all.

​Looking Ahead: The “Somalia Gambit” and Nuclear Hedges

​If the U.S. insists on an “inadequate settlement,” the GCC is ready to take matters into its own hands. There are three major paths they might take:

​Nuclear Proliferation: Saudi Arabia has reiterated that if Iran’s nuclear latency isn’t resolved, the Kingdom will develop its own nuclear weapon. The “lesson of the war” for them is that conventional weapons aren’t enough. ​Strategic Autonomy: The Gulf may deepen ties with China and Russia if they feel the U.S. is an unreliable security guarantor. ​The Somalia Gambit: Saudi Arabia is already deepening military engagement in the Horn of Africa to safeguard alternative shipping routes in the Red Sea, hedging against a permanently closed Strait of Hormuz.

​Conclusion: A Refusal to Accept a “Frozen Conflict”

​The April 7 ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, includes a 10-point plan that asks for the lifting of sanctions and the withdrawal of U.S. forces. To the GCC, this looks like a list of Iranian victory conditions. They are terrified of a “frozen conflict” where the IRGC is allowed to regroup and strike whenever it feels pressured.

​For the leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, the finish line isn’t a pause in the bombing. It is the irreversible destruction of the IRGC’s power. They have moved past the era of “restraint” and are now demanding a decisive conclusion to what they call the “Iranian problem.” Anything less, they warn, will lead to a more dangerous world of nuclear-armed states and permanent economic warfare.