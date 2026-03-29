The Houthi's Grip on the Global Economy
The Strategic Chokepoint: Global Economic and Geopolitical Implications of a Houthi Blockade of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Introduction to the Dual-Chokepoint Crisis
The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and the structural integrity of the global macroeconomic system have been fundamentally and irrevocably altered by the events of early 2026. The escalation of regional tensions into a multi-front, transregional conflict has exposed the extreme fragility of the mari…