The United Kingdom’s domestic intelligence service, MI5, recently recorded a 48% increase in state-threat investigations over a single year. This single metric highlights a profound geographical and political shift: the UK is no longer a sanctuary for political dissidents, human rights defenders, and exiled journalists. Instead, it operates as an active hunting ground for authoritarian regimes.

According to an exhaustive open-source intelligence analysis and recent assessments by legal professionals and parliamentarians, foreign powers—primarily Iran, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India, and Eritrea—are executing highly resourced, standardized campaigns of terror on British soil. This phenomenon, known as transnational repression (TNR), utilizes a blend of hybrid warfare, digital espionage, street-level violence, and the co-option of criminal networks. The objective is not strictly physical elimination; it is psychosocial attrition. Regimes seek to silence diaspora communities through ubiquitous terror and forced impermanence.

Despite the severity of this threat, the British response has been hindered by a fundamental definitional vacuum. The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR), in a landmark July 30, 2025 report, heavily criticized the government for lacking a statutory definition of transnational repression, which prevents the routine collection of specialized data on these attacks. While a coalition of 60 organizations—the Tackling Transnational Repression in the UK Working Group—proposed defining TNR as acts or threats by governments across borders that violate human rights or coerce dissent, the UK government maintains a “flexible approach.” Officials argue a rigid definition might deter victims from reporting, though experts argue this flexibility actively cripples the law enforcement response.

The situation has deteriorated so severely that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) actively advises victims of transnational repression against traveling to the UK. As British-American lawyer Clive Stafford Smith revealed, U.S. intelligence assesses that the British government will not take meaningful action to protect targets from hostile state actors.

The Mathematics of State-Sponsored Terror

To understand why autocracies are escalating their operations in the UK, one must look at the strategic, game-theoretic calculus driving their decisions. Transnational repression functions as a highly calculated signaling game.

When a hostile regime targets an individual abroad, they are executing a “costly signal” to demonstrate their absolute reach. If a regime only targeted elite military defectors, the message to the broader public would be that only high-level threats warrant state intervention. However, by spending vast resources to target a 19-year-old student or a university researcher, the regime mathematically signals that no one is safe. The message is that the cost of an international operation is negligible compared to the value of total domestic control. Consequently, the likelihood of a dissident surviving in exile effectively drops to zero in the minds of the diaspora.

This dynamic has created what strategists call a “Nash Equilibrium”—a highly stable standoff where no participant has an incentive to change their strategy. The equation works like this: an authoritarian regime knows that if it sends official, uniformed intelligence officers to commit an assassination, the host nation will respond with severe diplomatic expulsions and economic sanctions. Conversely, if the regime does nothing, exiled dissidents will organize and destabilize their power. The optimal solution for the regime is to use sub-threshold warfare—hiring disposable third-country criminal proxies via the dark web or conducting digital espionage. This achieves the necessary psychological terror while maintaining plausible deniability.

The UK, on the other hand, faces a terrible choice. If it severs all economic and diplomatic ties over a proxy attack, it suffers catastrophic macroeconomic damage. Therefore, the UK’s rational strategy is to tolerate the aggression diplomatically, issuing statements while quietly prosecuting the low-level proxies in domestic courts. Because the regime knows the UK will prioritize macroeconomic stability over severe retaliation, the regime is permanently incentivized to continue using proxies.

This is compounded by a global “Prisoner’s Dilemma” among allied democracies like the “Five Eyes” nations. If democracies united to impose joint, severe sanctions on a perpetrating state, the economic cost would be shared, and the regime would be deterred. However, because there is no binding multilateral enforcement mechanism, individual nations frequently defect to protect their own trade interests. If the UK unilaterally sanctions a major economic power, it absorbs 100% of the financial damage while competing nations simply scoop up the lost trade contracts.

The Operational Playbooks of Foreign Regimes

Hostile states do not utilize a monolithic approach to repression. Each regime tailors its kinetic (physical) and non-kinetic (psychological and digital) operations to exploit specific vulnerabilities within the UK’s legal and social frameworks.

The Islamic Republic of Iran: Proxy Violence and Plausible Deniability

Iran represents the most acute physical threat to dissidents in the UK. Since 2022, MI5 has recorded more than 20 distinct, potentially lethal plots directed by Tehran. Because British counter-intelligence closely monitors known Iranian intelligence officers, the regime heavily outsources violence to Eastern European organized crime syndicates.

This proxy model was executed flawlessly on March 29, 2024, when Pouria Zeraati, a 36-year-old British journalist for the highly critical Persian-language broadcaster Iran International, was ambushed outside his home in Wimbledon, south London. As Zeraati approached his vehicle, two men trapped him and stabbed him three times in the upper right thigh with a 20cm blade.

The attackers had no ideological ties to Iran. The operational cell consisted of Romanian nationals. George Stana, a 23-year-old who functioned within the borderline intellectual range, came from extreme poverty, and was functionally illiterate, acted as the driver and on-the-ground organizer. Stana and an accomplice, Marian Gogan, had been conducting reconnaissance on Zeraati in early 2023. They were even arrested in 2023 wearing masks and gloves while carrying sharp scissors, but were released because local police did not immediately connect them to the journalist.

The physical assault was carried out by 19-year-old Nandito Badea, a former aspiring professional footballer with no criminal record, and David Andrei. After the stabbing, the trio fled in a cleaned Mazda, took a taxi to Heathrow Airport, and escaped to Romania via Switzerland. Zeraati survived but was forced to relocate his family abroad.

The operation’s finances were deliberately obfuscated. Edgar Hakkopian, a British-Iranian national whose DNA was found on a SIM card held by Stana, funneled the money through Stana’s brother-in-law, Constantin Matache, and his sister, Florina Stana.

In July 2026, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb DBE sentenced Stana to 12 years in prison under the modernized s.31 National Security Act 2023, ruling that the “Foreign Power Condition” was unequivocally met because Stana knew or should have known he was working for a foreign state. Badea received an 8-year sentence, though the foreign power condition could not be proven for him due to his shorter involvement.

Iran’s targeting matrix is vast. Nahid Bahmani, a Kurdish opposition politician with the Komala party, and her husband, Abdullah Mohtadi, were informed by counter-terrorism police of a foiled plot against them. Staff at the BBC’s Persian service in London continually report that their families in Iran are terrorized as direct punishment for their journalism. Despite these constant threats, the UK government has stubbornly resisted calls to formally proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, a political hesitation that allows Iranian logistical and financial networks to operate in a legal gray zone on British soil.

The Russian Federation: Hybrid Sabotage and Digital Recruitment

Russian transnational repression has evolved away from highly attributable poisonings like the 2006 polonium murder of Alexander Litvinenko or the 2018 Novichok attack on Sergei Skripal. Today, Russian intelligence (the GRU and FSB) utilizes cyber-enabled proxy recruitment to execute sub-threshold attacks, primarily targeting Ukrainian refugees, government figures, and journalists.

In May 2025, this strategy reached the highest levels of the British state when a coordinated, five-day arson campaign targeted properties in north London linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On May 8, a Toyota formerly owned by Starmer was burned in Kentish Town. On May 11, a fire was set at Islington flats where Starmer previously lived. On May 12, the front door of a Kentish Town home owned by Starmer—where his sister-in-law was residing at the time—was set alight.

The handler for these attacks operated on the encrypted app Telegram under the pseudonym “EL Money.” BBC and Financial Times investigations later identified “EL Money” as Evgeny Lyukshin, a 23-year-old Russian diplomat and son of a government official, who had been trained in information warfare. Lyukshin infiltrated Telegram groups used by Ukrainian refugees seeking work in London to recruit desperate assets.

He hired Roman Lavrynovych, a 22-year-old Ukrainian national, promising him thousands of pounds in cryptocurrency and Russian citizenship to execute the fires. Lyukshin also directed Lavrynovych to put up posters for a fabricated far-right extremist group called “Direct Action UK” to sow domestic political chaos. A second operative, 27-year-old Ukrainian-born Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, was also recruited.

Following the fires, Russian state-linked operatives launched a massive disinformation campaign. They falsely claimed the Ukrainian arsonists were male sex workers involved in a scandal with the Prime Minister. This rumor was amplified on X, YouTube, and TikTok by far-right agitators like Tommy Robinson and Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London quickly unraveled the plot via CCTV. Lavrynovych was caught on camera buying white spirit at a B&Q, and his DNA was found on a petrol can. Following his arrest on May 13, Carpiuc was apprehended at Luton Airport on May 17 while attempting to flee to Romania. A third man, Petro Pochynok, was acquitted. In June 2026, a judge sentenced Lavrynovych to seven years in prison, calling him a “useful idiot” whose actions were utterly reckless. CTP head Commander Helen Flanagan noted it was sheer luck no one was killed. Speaking at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, Prime Minister Starmer acknowledged the UK faces proxy attacks from Russia “every single day.”

A critical intelligence blind spot remains the inability of UK authorities to preemptively track untraceable cryptocurrency bounties paid to these transient populations through decentralized dark-web vectors.

The People’s Republic of China: Institutional Infiltration and Bounties

China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) operate a highly institutionalized model of TNR aimed at pro-democracy campaigners, Uyghur Muslims, and Tibetan activists. Their dominant tactic is “shadow policing”—co-opting individuals embedded within the host nation’s own security and bureaucratic institutions to conduct surveillance.

This was exposed during a landmark nine-week trial in May 2026, resulting in the first British convictions for assisting a foreign intelligence service under the National Security Act 2023. The ring was managed by 66-year-old Chung Biu “Bill” Yuen, a former Hong Kong police superintendent working under legitimate cover as a senior manager at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) in London.

Yuen’s primary asset was 41-year-old Chi Leung “Peter” Wai, a dual Chinese-British national with unprecedented access to UK databases. Wai was an active UK Border Force officer at Heathrow airport, a former Royal Navy member, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, and a serving volunteer special constable in the City of London police. Over seven months, Wai abused his security clearances to search Home Office and police databases to gather intelligence on dissidents and politicians, whom Yuen referred to as “cockroaches” in encrypted messages.

Their targets included Nathan Law, an exiled pro-democracy politician, as well as serving British politicians like former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Labour peer Helena Kennedy. Financial records showed payments of nearly HK$1 million routed directly from the HKETO to fund the surveillance. Wai was sentenced to 10 years in prison; Yuen received eight.

A third British national, 37-year-old Matthew Trickett, was deeply involved. Trickett, an ex-Royal Marine commando, Home Office immigration officer, and private security firm director, was charged alongside Wai and Yuen regarding a physical coercion attempt. On May 1, 2024, Wai, Trickett, and two retired Hong Kong police officers attempted to force entry into the West Yorkshire home of Monica Kwong, a personal assistant who fled Hong Kong in 2023 after being accused of a £16 million fraud by Beijing-based businesswoman Tina Zhou. Posing as electricians, Trickett even poured bottled water under Kwong’s door to simulate a flood and force her outside. Police bugging their communications intervened. Tragically, in May 2024, while out on bail, Trickett was found dead in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead. Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, his death was ruled a suicide.

Beyond shadow policing, China utilizes massive economic bounties to crowdsource repression. Authorities issued HK$1 million (approx. £94,000) bounties for exiled activists under the draconian National Security Law. This tactic was used against Chloe Cheung, a 19-year-old student living in Leeds who works for the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong. Arriving via the British National Overseas (BNO) visa scheme in 2021, Cheung discovered on Christmas Eve 2024 that she was the youngest person on the HKSAR’s wanted list, accused of “secession.” The bounty resulted in severe sexualized digital harassment, friends severing ties out of fear, and being physically stalked to a restaurant by two men.

Despite this campaign of repression, former Conservative MP Alicia Kearns criticized the Labour government for recently granting permission for a massive new Chinese embassy in London, essentially lowering the geopolitical cost of TNR by rewarding the perpetrating state with a larger diplomatic footprint. Furthermore, frontline UK police frequently fail to recognize this state-directed harassment, often dismissing coordinated Chinese stalking as routine “community disputes,” effectively depoliticizing the threat.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Digital Espionage

Saudi Arabia utilizes heavily resourced digital espionage and personalized repression, effectively turning dissidents’ smartphones into continuous surveillance devices. This state targets human rights defenders, journalists, and former state insiders, with a uniquely gendered focus on women fleeing the domestic guardianship system. Historically, the Saudi state used the official Absher app to weaponize digital infrastructure, allowing male guardians to grant or revoke exit visas via mobile phone to prevent women from escaping. Regional agreements, like a 2013 GCC pact with Qatar and Kuwait, explicitly prevent member states from conferring asylum to dissidents, forcing targets to flee to Western democracies like the UK.

Saudi Arabia’s deployment of military-grade spyware was proven conclusively in the UK High Court in January 2026. Judge Pushpinder Saini ordered the Kingdom to pay over £3 million in damages to Ghanem al-Masarir, a prominent London-based dissident targeted with Pegasus spyware (manufactured by the Israeli firm NSO Group). The digital infiltration, verified by the Citizen Lab in 2018, was paired with a physical assault outside Harrods. Judge Saini called the operation “grossly intrusive” and an “exceptionally grave invasion” of privacy. Ron Deibert, director of the Citizen Lab, noted that autocratic governments use mercenary spyware to “hack, track and ultimately silence” citizens globally.

The Republic of India: Assassinations and Administrative Intimidation

India has aggressively expanded its repression against the Sikh diaspora and advocates for an independent Khalistan, executed primarily by its intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). The threshold of violence escalated globally in June 2023 with the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada—a killing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked to Indian agents—and a subsequent foiled plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

In the UK, this threat environment heavily surrounds the sudden death of 35-year-old Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda in a Birmingham hospital in June 2023. While authorities attributed his death to acute leukemia, his family strongly suspects state-sponsored poisoning via covert toxicological methods and maintains they have not received confirming medical reports. Diplomatic reluctance to confront India—a vital strategic and economic partner—has limited robust investigations into incidents like Khanda’s death.

Beyond physical threats, India weaponizes administrative systems. Authorities frequently arbitrarily revoke the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) statuses of journalists and academics, such as Vice journalist Angad Singh and researcher Ashok Swain. The Indian government also leverages the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to freeze the assets of civil society groups like Amnesty International India and Oxfam. When dissidents are out of reach in the UK, authorities frequently detain and interrogate their family members in Punjab.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan: Academic Intimidation

Pakistan heavily monitors its diaspora to suppress academic and journalistic awareness of human rights abuses, specifically enforced disappearances in the Balochistan region. By targeting researchers, the state dictates the parameters of permitted academic inquiry within elite British institutions.

Roshaan Khattak, a Pakistani human rights defender researching Balochistan while transitioning from an MPhil to a PhD at Cambridge University, received explicit death threats via Instagram in November 2025. The operatives warned that “even Cambridge and UK is not safe” and proved their reach by detailing Khattak’s precise Pakistani mobile numbers, passport details, and national ID card information.

When Khattak reported this to local police, the response illustrated a dangerous lack of geopolitical literacy within UK law enforcement. Officers openly mocked him, with one bafflingly asking if Balochistan was located in Qatar. The police refused to formally name Pakistan as the offending state in their reports, treating a state-sponsored terror threat as a localized domestic dispute.

Eritrea: The “Fourth Front” and Total Diaspora Capture

The Eritrean government executes total, systemic community control over its diaspora, a strategy it explicitly titles the “Fourth Front.” The objective is to eliminate dissent and reinforce absolute loyalty to the ruling autocracy among refugees who have fled to the UK.

The primary mechanism is a mandatory, unlawful 2% “diaspora tax” levied on the net global income of all Eritrean nationals, ruthlessly targeting even state benefits and student stipends. Enforcement is managed directly out of the Eritrean Embassy in London. Individuals who refuse to pay, or who will not sign degrading “loyalty forms,” are systematically blacklisted. This denies them basic consular services, rendering them administratively stateless by preventing passport renewals and the issuance of birth or marriage certificates. Furthermore, non-compliance prevents them from remitting money to starving relatives and exposes their families back in Eritrea to state retaliation and imprisonment.

The regime also aggressively weaponizes cultural festivals in the UK—such as Independence Day, Martyrs’ Day, Revolution Day, and Fenkil Day—to extract funds and enforce ideological conformity. The regime deploys loyalist informants at these events to monitor attendees, deliberately fracturing the diaspora and violently pitting pro-regime factions against pro-democracy refugees. This engineered mistrust ensures refugees remain isolated in ideological silos, preventing their integration into British society.

The Collapse of British Institutional Defenses

The tactical successes of foreign regimes are facilitated by compounding systemic failures across UK law enforcement, the legislative framework, and the diplomatic corps.

At the ground level, the immediate police response is fundamentally broken. When confronted with state-sponsored terror, UK police routinely fail to trigger national counter-terrorism protocols. Instead, they shift the burden of security entirely onto the traumatized victim. Police frequently advise dissidents to simply install heavy CCTV, avoid leaving their homes at night, routinely change vehicles, and scrub their social media presences—effectively forcing victims to build their own prisons to survive. The government has also explicitly rejected recommendations to establish a dedicated, multilingual national reporting hotline, claiming it would be “duplicative.”

Foreign regimes also exploit massive regulatory gaps in UK law that sit just below the threshold of a major criminal offense, utilizing economic coercion and social isolation. Furthermore, authoritarian states have successfully inverted global legal institutions. Barrister Rhys Davies describes politically motivated Interpol Red Notices as “the sniper rifle of autocrats,” utilized by Russia, China, and India to issue fabricated criminal charges that paralyze a dissident’s ability to travel or access banking. Ben Keith, an extradition specialist, highlights a severe lack of education within the UK civil service, noting officials frequently assume a Red Notice equates to genuine criminality. Shockingly, the UK government has explicitly refused the JCHR’s urgent recommendation to establish a formal mechanism to alert individuals residing in the UK if they are targeted by a politically motivated Red Notice, stating they “cannot intervene in the judicial process of other sovereign nations.”

Hostile states are also weaponizing the British judicial system itself. Autocracies covertly fund Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs)—massive proxy defamation suits against exiled journalists—to bleed their targets of financial resources and enforce transnational censorship. Similarly, the UK higher education sector is highly vulnerable; driven by a profound financial reliance on international student fees, universities routinely fail to implement robust protocols to protect researchers like Roshaan Khattak from foreign surveillance or intimidation by state-aligned student associations on campus.

The Psychological Contagion

The ultimate goal of transnational repression is not kinetic violence; it is psychological contagion. The UK Parliament’s JCHR explicitly noted that TNR exerts a profound “chilling effect,” dismantling freedom of expression and association across entire communities.

Victims exist in a state of unyielding insecurity. Nahid Bahmani described the profound psychological toll of constantly relocating to evade hit squads, an existence of “forced impermanence” that destroys any sense of belonging. An anonymous Iranian activist testified to existing in permanent hyper-vigilance: checking CCTV at every nighttime noise, panicking if followed by a car, and routinely declining social invitations.

This isolation is frequently self-imposed out of necessity. Dissidents sever all contact with family in their home countries out of terror that communication will trigger retaliatory violence. The PRC’s HK$1 million bounties act as a corrosive psychological weapon, incentivizing betrayal and ensuring activists view even their friends with deep paranoia.

This engineered mistrust severely preys upon vulnerable asylum seekers. Amal Sahel, a young man who endured traffickers, physical abuse, and capsizing boats to flee violence and forced conscription in Yemen, represents the harrowing journey many undertake. For refugees fleeing regimes that deploy TNR, the trauma of the physical journey is immediately superseded by the terror of realizing the regime’s intelligence apparatus has followed them into the UK, actively preventing their integration and trapping them in fear. The prolonged exposure to this targeting yields severe psychiatric harm; Ghanem al-Masarir’s seven-year ordeal left him with severe clinical depression, unable to work or leave his home.

Intelligence Blind Spots and the Path Forward

Transitioning the UK from a legally constrained, reactive posture to a proactive counter-intelligence strategy requires addressing severe data deficits and operational unknowns. The intelligence community faces several critical blind spots that allow hostile states to operate with impunity.

Currently, the exact mechanisms used to fund proxy networks remain largely unknown. Regimes are rapidly moving funds into the UK to pay massive bounties and proxy operatives—like Iranian proxy Edgar Hakkopian or Russian diplomat Evgeny Lyukshin—without triggering Anti-Money Laundering (AML) alerts. Similarly, the UK lacks systemic financial tracking to intercept the coercive, extra-legal 2% tax collected via the Eritrean Embassy. Addressing this requires enhanced Financial Intelligence (FININT) to trace hawala networks, cryptocurrency tumblers, and diplomatic pouch cash movements.

The extent of institutional penetration is also dangerously unclear. It is unknown how many active UK civil servants, Border Force agents, or private contractors with sensitive database access are currently being coerced, blackmailed, or financially incentivized by foreign intelligence services, as was the case with Peter Wai. To combat this, the state must mandate comprehensive, AI-driven audits of access logs for Border Force, the DVLA, and police databases concerning any inquiries into identified at-risk diaspora individuals.

Technologically, the true penetration depth of commercial, zero-click mercenary spyware like Pegasus on devices owned by UK residents is an unknown variable. Authorities do not know the extent to which sensitive location data is being exfiltrated to foreign servers to facilitate kinetic strikes. Routine forensic digital sweeps for at-risk individuals, paired with strict export/import controls for spyware vendors, are critically required.

Diplomatically, the operational overlap between official embassy staff and kinetic proxy actions must be clarified. Diplomatic immunity is being systematically weaponized by figures like HKSAR’s Bill Yuen and Russian operatives to command and control terror activities on UK soil. The UK must re-evaluate the diplomatic credentials of states engaged in TNR and establish stricter thresholds for the mass expulsion of intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover.

Finally, because there is no statutory definition or centralized reporting mechanism, the total volume of sub-threshold TNR incidents—digital harassment, family threats, and community coercion—remains unknown. Without accurate aggregate metrics, resource allocation for counter-terrorism and diplomatic response is fundamentally misaligned. The government must establish a centralized reporting mechanism that legally requires local constabularies to escalate foreign-linked harassment directly to MI5.

The current UK policy—prosecuting low-level proxies post-incident while intentionally maintaining macroeconomic ties with perpetrating states—signals a catastrophic tolerance for authoritarian violence. Until the United Kingdom fundamentally alters this equation by imposing severe, asymmetric economic and diplomatic costs on the sponsoring regimes, and forces a unified response from allied democracies, the hunting of dissidents on British soil will inevitably escalate.