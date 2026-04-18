Wajeeh Lion

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
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I was in Panama when Jimmy Carter negotiated the Panama Canal Treaty which handed soveregnity back to Panama. The people were eleated Soberana en la Canal.. I still have a copy of the canal treaty, printed in the Canal Zone paper.

The Canal was at the end of it's useful life, and in dire need of constant and expensive maintenance and upgrades.

The employees, that ran of the canal were Zonians labor was Panamanian and the wage scale was above that of the local market, so by turning the canal over to the Panamanian they shifted costs, and reduced costs at the same time.

A little extraneous in 1919 Congress passed the Edge act. The act enabled American banks to set up off shore branches. One branch was the Bank of Panama.

The Bank of Panama is Panama's central bank, with access to the Federal Reserve Inc.

To this day, the Printed currency of Panama is the US paper dollar, and it's coin is minted in the Philadelphia mint, of the same stock as U.S. Coinage, differing only on design of reverse and obverse. They work well in American vending machines. I unloaded them on return in American vending machines

From this I conclude that Panama is not a sovereign country, as its Central Bank is an offshore branch of Citigroup.

Until about 1979 the cost of living in Panama was stable, and very affordable, then Then Citigroup launched a massive ad campaign to sell credit cards. It worked, every Panamian that could qualify got a credit card, and then inflation skyrocketed, debt increases the money supply, and that is short term inflation, but the interest on the debt accumulates and is the cause of long term inflation. That is why a $.05 Candy bar in 1972 costs #2.00 today, it is not the money supply, but the accumulated interest.

The money supply is amortized by taxes, each dollar received is taxed, and after about 7 transactions it is taxed out of existence.

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