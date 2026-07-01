Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Alicia Conley's avatar
Alicia Conley
2h

Wow, just wow. Great reporting, Waj. Gobsmacked to learn how a $400M gift can become a $900M tab. Not to mention the defensive vulnerabilities it opened.

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Debbi Gonzalez's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez
2h

How nice! A luxury jet fit for a King! Unfortunately for trump, our Constitution protects us against a monarchy. Once the trump family and accomplices are properly investigated and indicted, they need to be stripped of their ill gotten assets. The jet becomes nationalized and goes on a world tour picking up immigrants who were wrongfully deported. They are returned to the US where they can continue their immigration process. That’s just my idea, but the point is the jet has to be put to an altruistic use.

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