Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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mitraraheb's avatar
mitraraheb
5h

That is why the signingMOU was a win-win situation for Iran? If it goes through and holds up, the Iranian will win. But if it doesn't hold through, iran will also win. Because not only it could continue its economic and military war of attrition, but it will also sustain the perception that the obstacle to peace is not iran, nor even the united states, but israel and the power of the israeli lobby in the united states

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Teresa Silvia's avatar
Teresa Silvia
3h

Though Trump has indicated he doesn’t appreciate Israel’s inference in Lebanon, the US has been in bed with Israel for so long it is now difficult to constrain them. It’s worse than a complicated divorce where the parties can’t come to an agreement. It’s more like one partner is being abused by the other and the abuser is ignoring the restraining order.

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