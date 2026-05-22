Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
4h

Thanks for writing on Qatar's situation. I have a bad feeling their trust in relying on the US for any protection us misguided. After all Qatar's work towards peace, this is a horrid slap in the face. 🙏

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Will Satire's avatar
Will Satire
4h

🙏🎯

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