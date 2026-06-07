Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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SteVeBroache's avatar
SteVeBroache
5h

Wajeeh - an excellent document for honest people struggling in the financial world. My shame for America is that the highest leaders hav a long and expanding ignorance and lawlessness of these principles.

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Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
7h

My Dad was a stockbroker. I came to see markets as "fear & lemmings." A risky 🌎 bet on 🌮🛢️

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