Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
21h

Another excellent analysis.

Reply
Share
Patricia Hale's avatar
Patricia Hale
21h

Well said. I also think any negotiation is pointless until Israel is willing to actively participate and abide by any agreements as they have attacked during all of the previous attempts. I think Israel leadership wants the US involved as long as possible as they know they will likely never have another willing US president to manipulate any time soon! If Israel gets a new president in the upcoming election might that be possible??

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture