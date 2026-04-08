​Right on the heels of the newly agreed-upon two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Tehran has put its cards on the table. On Wednesday, Iran announced a sweeping 10-point framework to serve as the foundation for peace talks.

​President Trump initially called the framework a “viable basis for negotiation,” but White House officials quickly clarified that Iran's list doesn't exactly align with Washington’s vision. In fact, the Iranian proposal is packed with "maximalist" demands—requests so high that reconciling them with U.S. objectives will be an uphill battle.

​Lurking in the background is a competing, undisclosed 15-point proposal put forward by U.S. mediators last month. While the U.S. plan pushes for strict limits on Iran’s ballistic missiles and a complete halt to uranium enrichment, Iran has a very different vision for the region's future.

​Here is a plain-English breakdown of Iran’s 10 points, and exactly where they are going to clash—or potentially align—with U.S. goals:

​1. An Ironclad Guarantee of Non-Aggression

While the U.S. 15-point plan offered a temporary ceasefire, Iranian officials are demanding a formal, permanent end to hostilities from the U.S. This is expected to be a major anchor for Iran in the upcoming talks.

​2. Iranian Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

This is a massive flashpoint. A fifth of the world’s oil flows through this vital waterway, and neither Washington nor the Gulf Arab states will easily accept Tehran controlling it. Tensions here are already at a boiling point, especially with the looming threat that Iran might close the Strait entirely in response to Israel's ongoing operations in Lebanon.

​3. Ending the Regional War on All Fronts (Including Lebanon)

Iran wants an end to all regional fighting, including operations against its ally, Hezbollah. This could actually be a rare point of convergence: the U.S. and Israel desperately want Tehran to rein in the "Axis of Resistance" militias. However, the complication is Israel, which has stated that the current ceasefire does not apply to its offensive in southern Lebanon.

​4. Total U.S. Military Withdrawal from the Region

Tehran is demanding that all U.S. combat forces pack up and leave their bases across the Gulf States, Iraq, and Israel. It is highly unlikely that Washington will even entertain this demand.

​5. Financial Compensation for War Damages

Iran’s infrastructure—from military sites to pharmaceutical plants, universities, and energy facilities—has been devastated by the conflict. Iran wants the U.S. to foot the bill for the damage, but there is zero indication that American officials are willing to pay reparations.

​6. The Right to Enrich Uranium

This point is on a direct collision course with the White House. President Trump has firmly insisted on "no uranium enrichment." However, some diplomats are floating a potential compromise: allowing Tehran a very low, symbolic level of enrichment strictly for civilian purposes.

​7 & 8. A Complete End to All Sanctions

Iran wants both primary sanctions (direct U.S. bans on financial transactions) and secondary sanctions (penalties on foreign companies doing business with Iran) lifted entirely. Because President Trump recently floated the idea of "tariff and sanctions relief," this is a space where real horse-trading and negotiations could happen.

​9 & 10. Erasing International Resolutions

Finally, Iran wants a clean slate on the global stage. They are demanding the termination of all resolutions against them by the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The U.S. doesn't have the power to unilaterally erase these resolutions, but if a comprehensive peace deal is struck, Washington could pressure its global allies to drop them.

​The Bottom Line:

Iran has set the bar incredibly high. While points like sanctions relief and winding down the regional proxy wars offer some room for diplomacy, demands for U.S. withdrawal and control over global oil chokepoints show just how difficult these upcoming talks will be.