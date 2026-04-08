Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
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So….here’s a major issue (which you’ve already outlined): is Netanyahu likely to allow himself to be held back by the US? The aggression toward Lebanon was unprovoked and has, for far too many outlets here in the US, been ignored despite huge numbers of dead and dislocated.

Netanyahu is facing his own election/jail struggles and these terms certainly don’t align with his agenda nor that of his right wing backers. So the big question becomes what happens to to US/Israel alliance and how much are Israelis likely to support some sort of alliance with other gulf states as an alternative?

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