Wajeeh Lion

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Clarissa Sr., American Grandma's avatar
Clarissa Sr., American Grandma
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🕯️ The Lantern of Partnership: Sharing the Light

The world is a wide and a wonderful sphere,

With challenges growing with every new year.

But Magnífica Humanitas answers the call,

A message of hope and of justice for all. 🌍

You ask what it is? It’s a letter so grand,

From Pope Leo the Fourteenth to every known land.

It states that our dignity cannot be sold,

And systems of power must bravely be bold. 📜

But Leo goes further, and clearly explains,

That no single country can handle the reins.

To conquer the shadows and weather the weather,

The nations and leaders must partner together. 🤝

He calls on the stakeholders—what does that mean?

It’s governments, businesses, folks in between.

It means that the builders and teachers and mayors,

Are all at the table as equal key players. 🏛️

When borders are crossed by a river or breeze,

We share the same air and we sail the same seas.

So international partnerships need to take root,

To harvest a peaceful and plentiful fruit. 🌱

A corporate giant must care for the small,

For a healthy democracy listens to all.

The Pope writes that profit can never outweigh,

The right of the people to have a fair say. ⚖️

If poverty strikes or a hurricane blows,

The weight of the sorrow just grows and it grows.

But global alliances step in to mend,

By acting as brother and acting as friend. ❤️

We must work together to stand against greed,

And make sure our policies plant a good seed.

When truth is the currency everyone shares,

The tyrants are caught in their own sticky snares. 🕸️

He asks that the factories, markets, and banks,

Join in with the workers to strengthen the ranks.

For fairness and equity make a strong floor,

That keeps the dark wolves far away from the door. 🚪

So roll up your sleeves and let’s get to the task,

"What part can I play?" is the question to ask.

Our civic engagement is how we align,

To make this grand vision spark brightly and shine. ✨

From small little towns to a city so steep,

We have a great promise to faithfully keep.

By joining our hands in a worldwide embrace,

We build a secure and a beautiful place. 🏙️

Magnífica Humanitas lights up the way,

To guide us through trouble and into the day.

It proves that a partnership built on respect,

Is exactly the structure we need to erect. 🏗️

Let’s hold up our lanterns and let the light beam,

To fuel this amazing and unified dream.

For when all the stakeholders step up to care,

Our magnificent humanity blooms everywhere! 🌟

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