Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Amy Cohen MD's avatar
Amy Cohen MD
17hEdited

Excellent analysis. However, missing from this assessment is the cognitive and psychiatric instability of arguably the most critical of the decision makers. Trump’s instability accounts for the nature of this escalation. The rapidly escalating chaos and cost parallels what Trump has done domestically, with a parallel ignorance of what this is doing to America’s standing in the world..

Here, he appears incapable of the organized processes necessary for a war: to consistently define clarity of goal, fashion the strategy/tactics to meet that goal, develop a baseline and evolving understanding of the enemy which allows for strategic adaptarion. He neither sees nor cares about the global havoc that has already been wrought nor the potential escalation of calamity and suffering. T

Trump has very few tools and none whatsoever which align with diplomacy. He has no patience, no concept of who and what Iran is, no concern or sense of responsibility for the global implications of his actions. Ironically he appears to have no real sense of the scope and scale of the power he’s wielding.

All of this makes this infinitely more dangerous.

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Leah Anderson's avatar
Leah Anderson
17h

I fear the abyss is exactly where we’re headed.

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