The town of Khomein sits deep within the semi-arid central zones of Iran, located approximately two hundred kilometers northwest of the Safavid capital of Isfahan and forty kilometers south of Sultanabad-Arak. In the early twentieth century, Khomein functioned as the administrative center for the Kamareh district within the Golpayegan province. Demographically, it resembled a large village, housing a population of roughly two thousand people divided among eight hundred families.

The settlement was built on the western bank of a Qom River tributary. Its infrastructure consisted of a main street splitting into various alleys, three caravanserais, three public baths, and a small shrine finished in blue and white tiles. The residential architecture relied on mud-brick houses layered with a mud and straw mixture to resist the constant winds and intermittent heavy rainfall native to the region.

Geopolitically, the town existed in a state of perpetual insecurity. Situated in Luristan, the area was characterized by systemic tribal unrest and raids by marauding factions until the central government, under Reza Shah, executed a forced pacification campaign in the 1920s. Despite this volatility, Khomein maintained a high degree of economic prosperity. Its local bazaar operated as a critical node on the primary trade route connecting the southern Gulf ports to the northern capital of Tehran, facilitating a continuous flow of carts, donkeys, and camels. The surrounding agricultural zone was highly productive, featuring fertile grain fields, expansive pastures, and abundant orchards. This agrarian output was sustained by an irrigation system channeling seasonal snowmelt from the adjacent Zagros Mountains. The region also supported premium vineyards; in the nearby village of Lilian, twelve Jewish families operated a specialized enterprise producing high-quality arak.

The Estate and the "Thief and Minister"

Ruhollah Khomeini was born on September 24, 1902. His birthplace was a highly fortified, 4,000-square-meter residential compound located on the eastern perimeter of Khomein. The estate, a spacious two-story structure organized around three courtyards, featured shaded balconies and two prominent watchtowers. One tower provided a strategic line of sight over the river and agricultural fields, while the other commanded views of the immediate urban streets and gardens.

Following the death of his father, the compound maintained a high operational tempo. Khomeini's widowed mother, Hajieh Khanum, leased the external public quarters—the biruni—to the deputy governor of Kamareh. The local official utilized the first floor for administrative operations and the second floor to quarter his security personnel. Hajieh Khanum, her five children, her sister-in-law, her co-wife, and their retinue of servants and guards resided securely in the andaruni, the inner courtyard traditionally reserved for private family life.

Outside this compound, local boys frequently engaged in a street game known as "Thief and Minister" (Dozd o Vazir). The rules involved guards capturing a designated thief and presenting him to a mock royal court, where the king would command his minister to issue a penalty. Ruhollah Khomeini, noted for his solid physical build and an intense gravity unusual for his age, actively participated. His peers recognized his high social standing, and he consistently assumed the role of either the minister or the Shah. His son, Ahmad Khomeini, later observed of his father's childhood behavior: "Even as a child, my father always wanted to be the Shah in the games he played."

The Lineage of the Musavi Sayyids

The Khomeini family traces its lineage to the Musavi Sayyids, claiming direct descent from the Prophet through his daughter and the seventh Shia Imam, Musa al-Kadhim. The family's geographic origins are rooted in Nishapur, a city in northeastern Iran near Mashhad. During the early eighteenth century, the bloodline migrated to the Indian subcontinent, establishing a base in Kintoor, a small town near Lucknow in the Kingdom of Awadh. The Awadh administration officially adhered to Twelver Shiism, aligning their religious statecraft with the Safavid and modern Iranian religious doctrines.

Ruhollah’s grandfather, Seyyed Ahmad Musavi Hindi, was born in Kintoor. He was related to Mir Hamid Hussain Hindi Nishapuri, a prominent Islamic scholar whose comprehensive text on sectarian history, Abaqat al-Anwar, holds significant status in Indian Shia theology.

Around 1830, Seyyed Ahmad departed India to undertake a pilgrimage and pursue theological studies in the Iraqi shrine city of Najaf. He never returned to the subcontinent. In Najaf, he established a strategic alliance with Yusef Khan Kamarehi, a landowner from Farahan, a village proximate to Khomein. Persuaded by Yusef Khan, Ahmad relocated to Iran approximately around 1834. By 1839, he executed a massive real estate acquisition, purchasing the Khomein compound and its gardens for the exceptionally high sum of one hundred tomans.

Ahmad possessed significant capital upon his arrival in Iran, though records do not specify whether this wealth was imported from India or generated domestically. He married two local women, Shirin Khanum and Bibi Khanum, producing one child. In 1841, he married his third wife, Sakineh, the sister of his ally Yusef Khan. This union produced three daughters and one son, Mustafa, born in 1856. Over the next decade, Ahmad expanded his asset portfolio, purchasing adjacent village lands, an orchard, and a caravanserai within Khomein. Upon his death in 1869, his family executed his will by transporting his remains via mule to the Iraqi city of Karbala for burial.

Mustafa and the Political Economy of the Clergy

Mustafa, Ruhollah Khomeini’s father, was a minor at the time of Ahmad's death. He was directed into the family’s traditional clerical vocation, undertaking studies first in Isfahan, and subsequently in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Samarra. In 1891, he relocated to Najaf accompanied by his first wife, Hajieh Agha Khanum, daughter of Mirza Ahmad Mojtahed Khonsari, a highly visible cleric in central Iran.

Mustafa’s tenure in Najaf coincided with a major geopolitical and domestic crisis in Iran. In 1891, the Qajar monarch, Naser al-Din Shah, granted the British Imperial Tobacco Company a monopoly over Iranian tobacco production and export in exchange for an annual payment of fifteen thousand pounds sterling. This triggered immediate economic blowback across multiple demographics: landowning cultivators, export syndicates, bazaar artisans, and the general consumer base.

In December 1891, Mirza Hasan Shirazi, the supreme Shia religious authority in Najaf, issued a fatwa strictly prohibiting the consumption of tobacco. The Iranian populace, penetrating as deep as the royal harem, universally complied. The Shah was forced to rescind the British concession. Historical analysis indicates this fatwa—whether initiated independently by Shirazi or heavily lobbied by threatened merchant classes—fundamentally accelerated the political mobilization of the Iranian clergy in modern state affairs.

Mustafa remained in the Atabat (the Iraqi shrine cities) until 1894. At age thirty-nine, he achieved the "Ijazah of Ijtihad," elevating him into the senior echelons of Shia jurisprudence with the authority to independently interpret Islamic law. Following the birth of his eldest daughter in Najaf, Mustafa returned to Khomein. There, he fathered five additional children: two daughters and three sons. The eldest son, Morteza, was born in 1896 and lived to the age of 101. The second son, Noureddin, eventually became a Tehran-based lawyer. Ruhollah was the third son.

Financially, the family operated at a significant surplus. At the time of his death, Mustafa generated an annual property revenue of one hundred to two hundred tomans. To contextualize this wealth, the standard estimated cost of living for an individual during this period was exactly one toman per month.

Despite his high religious rank, Mustafa did not function as a standard provincial mullah. Morteza later recorded that his father largely avoided "religious affairs" in Khomein. The traditional clerical class managed a broad portfolio encompassing social, judicial, and educational systems. Mullahs operated as private tutors (teaching calligraphy, arithmetic, literature, and religion), Sharia court judges, notaries, prayer leaders, and spiritual guides. They registered marriages, divorces, land transactions, and water rights, positioning themselves as indispensable figures in the cradle-to-grave lifecycle of the Iranian populace.

While clerics claiming direct descent from the Prophet held elevated social status, certain administrative and judicial functions carried lower prestige or suspicions of corruption. Landowning religious families like the Khomeinis frequently abstained from daily clerical labor, relying instead on their scholarly credentials to maintain social leverage and extensive geographic networking.

Mustafa operated as a regional power broker. The structural anarchy of Luristan—defined by friction between nomadic tribes, warlords, tenant farmers, and a weak Qajar central state—demanded local strongmen to fill the security vacuum. Tax collection and law enforcement were outsourced to local khans who routinely weaponized these powers for extortion. Under these parameters, Mustafa leveraged his extensive wealth and private armory to protect his assets and the local populace. Morteza noted: "Our father owned a large number of guns and armed men, and he used them to protect his lands and help others."

The Assassination on the Arak Road

This paramilitary posture carried inherent vulnerabilities. In March 1903, when his third son Ruhollah was less than six months old, the 47-year-old Mustafa was assassinated on the road connecting Khomein to Arak.

Following the 1979 revolution, historical revisionism produced multiple conflicting narratives regarding the motive. One narrative claimed Mustafa was killed by the family of a man he had executed for violating the Ramadan fast. A separate account, detailed by Ahmad Khomeini, claimed that Mustafa was summoned by the Shah in Arak. In this version, Mustafa's sister Sahebeh warned him to take guards, but he refused and was killed. The subsequent investigation allegedly revealed that Sahebeh's daughter was engaged in an illicit romance with the assassin and had repeatedly attempted to disrupt the manhunt, wearing mourning black for months to secretly grieve her lover's eventual execution.

The most accurate intelligence regarding the event comes directly from Morteza, who was eight years old at the time and the primary male heir. According to his account, Khomein was subjected to severe extortion by three local khans: Bahram, Mirza Qoli Sultan, and Ja'far Qoli. While Bahram was eventually neutralized—arrested and killed in prison by a powerful regional Qajar prince, Heshmat al-Dowleh—Mirza Qoli and Ja'far Qoli continued their operations.

Mustafa resolved to travel to Arak to formally request military intervention from the provincial governor, Azod al-Sultan, the son of the Shah. Intercepting this intelligence, the two khans approached Mustafa, proposing they accompany him to secure state employment from the governor, framing it as an alternative to their criminal enterprises. Mustafa refused their escort, stating he would secure the positions on their behalf.

Before departing, Mustafa received a hard warning from the wife of one of the khans, who was the daughter of the regional cleric Sadr al-Ulama. She explicitly stated: "They mean you harm." Mustafa dismissed the threat, mobilized a heavily armed escort of ten to fifteen men, and began the two-day transit to Arak.

On the second day, Mustafa rode ahead of the main column accompanied by only two guards. Ja'far Qoli and Mirza Qoli Sultan intercepted them on the road, visibly unarmed. When Mustafa confronted them regarding their presence, they openly admitted their defiance. As Morteza details the tactical execution: the khans offered Mustafa sweets to lower his guard. In a rapid maneuver, one of the men disarmed a guard, turned the rifle on Mustafa, and fired. The round penetrated a copy of the Quran carried in Mustafa's shirt pocket before piercing his heart. He was thrown from his horse and died instantly. The assassins extracted themselves from the area before the trailing escort could engage.

The Pursuit of Qisas

The assassination triggered immediate systemic shock. Clerics in Arak halted municipal operations to retrieve the body. Mourning protocols were initiated in Tehran, Isfahan, and Golpayegan. In Khomein, rioters burned the residential properties of the assassins.

The killers fled the immediate theater, attempting to secure sanctuary in Aligudarz, and subsequently in Khonsar. They petitioned Haj Mirza Mohammad Mehdi Khonsari, a heavily armed anti-government cleric, for protection, but were denied. They ultimately retreated to an abandoned fortress in the village of Yujan outside Khomein, barricading themselves with their families.

Mustafa's family initiated legal protocols in the Arak governor's court, demanding Qisas (retributive justice under Islamic law). Simultaneously, Mustafa's brother-in-law in Tehran, Seyyed Mohammad Kamarehi, briefed Prime Minister Amin al-Sultan, resulting in an immediate arrest warrant.

Despite the central decree, local enforcement stalled for over six months until a change in government brought Ain al-Dowleh to power as prime minister. Mustafa's heirs leveraged supreme religious assets in Tehran, securing backing from the three brothers controlling the Tehran Friday Imamate: Seyyed Abu al-Qasim, Seyyed Mohammad, and Zaher al-Islam (a grandson of Naser al-Din Shah).

Commanded by Ain al-Dowleh, regional military commander Nasrullah Khan Sardar Heshmat initiated a siege on the Yujan fortress. When conventional assaults failed, Sardar Heshmat's infantry engineered a tunnel beneath the fortification. Following a three-day firefight, the perpetrators depleted their ammunition and were captured.

Mirza Qoli died while in state custody. Ja'far Qoli, however, secured high-level political protection from Amir Bahador Jang, the Minister of the Court for Mozaffar al-Din Shah. Amir Bahador actively shielded the prisoner, orchestrating a failed tactical operation in March 1904 (Muharram 1322 AH) wherein religious mourners were deployed to breach the prison and extract Ja'far. The plot collapsed only because the prime minister ordered an emergency transfer of the prisoner just prior to the assault. The Tehran clerical bloc issued a strict ruling demanding execution, but the sentence was blocked by court interference.

Recognizing the administrative bottleneck, the family launched a direct petition to the Shah. In April 1905, the family command structure—comprising the ten-year-old Morteza, his eight-year-old brother Noureddin, their mother, stepmother, sister, aunt Sahebeh, uncle Sheikh Fazlollah Rajai, and a servant—embarked on a ten-day transit to the capital. The infant Ruhollah remained at the Khomein compound. Prior to departure, the boys were summoned by the regional nobleman Heshmat al-Dowleh and issued khal'at—ceremonial gifts including a turban and an 'aba (clerical cloak)—signaling their formal coming of age and transition into the clerical class.

Upon securing a residence in the Abbas Abad district of southern Tehran, the delegation breached the reception hall of Prime Minister Ain al-Dowleh. Morteza physically grasped the prime minister's robe and delivered a rehearsed ultimatum: "If you are just, we are not. Hand the killer over to us and we will kill him with our own hands." The prime minister confirmed the intent to execute but cited a direct decree from Mozaffar al-Din Shah halting all executions during the holy months of Muharram and Safar.

Following Ain al-Dowleh's departure to Europe, the family pressured the acting prime minister. Morteza explicitly recalled a private audience in a garden with a high-ranking official who managed the case: "He picked me up, set me on his knee, treated us with great respect, and said: 'The death sentence has been passed on the killer, and I will have him killed.'"

The boys were subsequently dispatched to the Golestan Palace for an audience with Crown Prince Mohammad Ali Mirza, ostensibly to demonstrate the court's sympathy. Standing near a large pool in a tree-lined courtyard, the Crown Prince briefly observed the ten- and eight-year-old turbaned orphans. He offered no verbal support, ordering them abruptly: "Go back now to where you came from."

While being escorted to an adjacent building within the palace complex, Morteza and Noureddin encountered Ja'far Qoli. The assassin, heavily overweight and secured by a neck chain held by a guard, begged the children for his life, swearing: "I am not the killer... They are lying... Please let me go." The orphans refused his pleas.

On May 9, 1905, the state executed the warrant. Ja'far Qoli was transported to Baharestan, the capital's designated execution square. In accordance with the era's protocols, the condemned man, the executioner, and the attending Shah—as Morteza later recalled, though this remains an unverified childhood memory—were all dressed entirely in red. The boys were barred from viewing the primary event and ordered home. Ja'far Qoli was decapitated. Following the execution, the executioner carried the severed head through the Tehran bazaar, displaying it to merchants and shopkeepers to collect tips.

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