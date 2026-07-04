Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Teresa Silvia's avatar
Teresa Silvia
24m

Not looking so good for Mojtaba.

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Susan Gregory's avatar
Susan Gregory
24m

Congratulations to the whole team under Wajeeh’s imprimature for this excellent analysis. Thank you.

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