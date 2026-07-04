On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel executed Operation Epic Fury, a massive preemptive military campaign that fundamentally shattered the governing architecture of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Driven by the collapse of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), failed renegotiations throughout 2025 and early 2026, and the depletion of Iranian proxy assets following the Twelve-Day War with Israel in June 2025, the U.S. and Israel calculated that Tehran was exceptionally vulnerable.

Midmorning on February 28, allied forces launched nearly 900 precision strikes within a 12-hour window. Utilizing intelligence provided by the CIA, the Israeli Air Force, supported by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, targeted Iranian air defenses, military infrastructure, and leadership compounds before officials could disperse to subterranean bunkers.

A daylight decapitation strike utilizing thirty precision munitions and Sparrow air-launched ballistic missiles destroyed the Supreme Leader’s compound in Tehran. The strike killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Also killed were his daughter Boshra, granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, son-in-law Mesbah Bagheri Kani, and daughter-in-law Zahra Haddad-Adel. Simultaneous strikes eliminated the top tier of the Iranian military command during a Defense Council meeting, killing Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour.

Iran immediately retaliated by launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones at U.S. embassies, military installations, and oil infrastructure across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan. Global trade through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea halted. Domestically, the reaction was severely polarized. Regime loyalists gathered to mourn at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, while significant civilian populations engaged in public celebrations, triggering immediate, violent suppression by state security forces.

The Succession Crisis and the Disappearance of Mojtaba Khamenei

To prevent the total collapse of the Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist) system, an Interim Leadership Council was formed on March 1, 2026. This council consisted of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Assembly of Experts member Alireza Arafi. However, facing a multi-front war, the IRGC demanded the immediate installation of a permanent leader.

Between March 3 and March 8, the 88-member Assembly of Experts convened via secured video conferences, as their physical locations were under threat. Under extreme coercion from the IRGC, the Assembly elected Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Khamenei's 56-year-old second son, as the third Supreme Leader. This act directly violated the foundational anti-monarchy principles of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Mojtaba, who previously served as his father's Vakil (Chief of Staff), also lacked the theological rank of Grand Ayatollah, holding only the mid-ranking title of Hojjatoleslam. Eight members of the Assembly threatened to boycott the vote over this severe theological deficit.

The immediate crisis is not Mojtaba's rank, but his physical existence. He has not been seen in public since the February 28 strike. State media attributes his absence to "spiritual seclusion" or security protocols prompted by explicit assassination threats from Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. The state has attempted to project his authority by releasing a 14-page written policy statement for Eid al-Adha and announcing his pardoning of 2,000 prisoners. However, without biometric verification or live visual confirmation, these edicts are highly suspect.

Intelligence modeling currently evaluates Mojtaba’s status through four distinct operational probabilities:

1. Fully Autonomous (40% Probability) In this scenario, Mojtaba is actively recovering from non-incapacitating injuries. He continues to issue written decrees, such as the Eid al-Adha statement and the 2,000 prisoner pardons, and participates in governance via audio link. He remains mentally sharp and is utilizing the time to physically recover. If this is accurate, he could eventually re-emerge publicly, consolidate his power, and transition from an isolated figurehead back to an active commander with genuine operational control.

2. Captive Figurehead (High Probability) This scenario posits that a military council led by senior IRGC commanders—specifically Ahmad Vahidi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf—holds all genuine operational authority. Mojtaba operates strictly as a captive "rubber stamp," providing forced assent to military directives. This severely undermines any state-level diplomacy, as it means the international community is negotiating with a decentralized security apparatus using the Supreme Leader as a shield.

3. Medically Incapacitated (Low Probability) Under this model, Mojtaba suffered severe, disfiguring, or physically debilitating injuries during the February strike that killed his wife. His absence from public view for roughly 100 days, including his failure to appear at the opening of his own father's state funeral on July 3, suggests an inability to perform basic functions. A permanent inability to exercise direct command ensures his authority will be judged as strictly symbolic, cementing a permanent IRGC-dominated state.

4. Deceased (Ongoing Risk) There is an ongoing risk that Mojtaba is either dead or cannot appear because he has been declared "marked for death" by Israel. Extreme security fears and Israeli surveillance make any public appearance highly dangerous. If he is dead, or if a targeted assassination succeeds, the central government would collapse, leading to a complete failure of state functionality.

Because Mojtaba completely failed to attend the opening of his father's state funeral on July 3, the probabilities heavily shift toward him being either a captive figurehead or medically incapacitated.

The Soft Coup: Major General Ahmad Vahidi and the IRGC

With Mojtaba secluded behind an impenetrable security perimeter, the IRGC has executed a soft coup. The architect of this new order is Major General Ahmad Vahidi, who was elevated to IRGC Commander-in-Chief on March 1, 2026.

Born in 1958 in Shiraz, Vahidi joined the IRGC at its inception in 1980. He commanded the elite Quds Force from 1988 to 1997. He operates under an active Interpol Red Notice for masterminding the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires, which killed 85 civilians. He later served as Minister of Defense (2009–2013) under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, earning U.S. Treasury sanctions for his role in the nuclear and ballistic missile programs. As Minister of Interior (2021–2024) under Ebrahim Raisi, he managed internal security and directed the violent suppression of the Mahsa Amini protests, earning EU sanctions.

Under Vahidi, the IRGC has captured the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), bypassing the elected government. Vahidi and his commanders coerced President Pezeshkian into appointing IRGC loyalist Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new SNSC secretary. By capturing the SNSC, the military has subjugated the civilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking direct control of international diplomacy.

Because the regime cannot openly declare a military dictatorship without collapsing its theological legitimacy, power is held by an unstable triumvirate. Mojtaba Khamenei serves as the ideological symbol. Vahidi provides military resolve and commands the hardliners. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf—a former IRGC commander and Tehran mayor—translates the military's demands into political frameworks, engaging pragmatists and managing the civilian bureaucracy.

This structure is highly volatile. On July 1, 2026, state broadcaster IRIB abruptly cut the feed of a pre-recorded interview with Ghalibaf just as he defended financial concessions in a recent international treaty. Parliament's media office labeled this "media self-sabotage" orchestrated by the ultraconservative Paydari Front and allies of hardliner Saeed Jalili.

Furthermore, the conventional military, the Artesh, now led by Major General Amir Hatami following Mousavi's death, remains an independent variable. The Artesh prioritizes national territorial integrity over the regime's theological survival. If Vahidi's consolidation triggers domestic collapse, the Artesh could refuse orders to suppress civilians, potentially fracturing the armed forces.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding

While this internal power struggle unfolds, Iran's diplomats are trying to secure an end to the 2026 Iran War. Mediated by Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was drafted on June 14, 2026. On June 17, it was signed remotely by U.S. President Donald Trump in France and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran.

The MoU establishes a 60-day ceasefire to negotiate final binding terms. Its core provisions mandate:

Point 1: Immediate termination of military operations across all fronts, including proxy operations in Lebanon.

Points 4 & 5: The U.S. immediately dismantles its naval blockade of Iranian ports (instated in April 2026). In return, Iran instantly reopens the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, toll-free, for the 60 days.

Point 10: The U.S. Treasury issues 60-day waivers (effective June 21, 2026) allowing the export of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.

Point 11: The U.S. unfreezes Iranian funds for use by the Central Bank of Iran.

Point 6: The establishment of a definitive $300 billion private investment fund for Iran's reconstruction, subject to the final deal's ratification.

Points 8 & 9: Iran agrees to maintain the nuclear status quo and downblend its highly enriched uranium on-site to reactor-grade under IAEA supervision. The U.S. agrees not to impose new sanctions or deploy additional forces.

Doha Negotiations and the Hormuz Extortion Scheme

The technical implementation of the MoU is happening in Doha, Qatar. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi is negotiating through Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani with U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. However, Gharibabadi is highly likely receiving his instructions directly from Vahidi's military council rather than President Pezeshkian. While communication channels have been opened, friction is severe. U.S. officials explicitly denied Iranian claims that an agreement was reached in Doha to release an initial $6 billion in frozen funds, insisting strict MoU compliance is required first.

Simultaneously, the IRGC is blatantly violating Point 5 of the MoU. Instead of ensuring toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC has established an illegal toll booth regime. In direct defiance of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the IRGC forces international vessels through a single vetted maritime corridor, demanding protection money. Shipping data from Lloyd's List confirms at least two vessels, including a Chinese boxship, were forced to pay tolls explicitly in Chinese Yuan.

This scheme allows the IRGC to completely bypass U.S. OFAC sanctions, generating untraceable, independent revenue for the military. Shipping operators are trapped: paying the IRGC triggers severe U.S., UK, and EU secondary sanctions, while refusing leaves vessels vulnerable to seizure by IRGC fast-attack craft.

Internal and External Brinkmanship

The actions of the U.S. and Iran are dictated by complex strategic calculations regarding survival and control. The current 60-day ceasefire functions because neither side has an incentive to deviate; the U.S. wants to secure the peaceful downblending of uranium, and Iran needs the blockade lifted and the $300 billion reconstruction fund.

However, the IRGC's toll scheme in the Strait of Hormuz is a high-risk test of U.S. resolve. By extorting ships, Vahidi is calculating that Washington will tolerate localized extortion to protect the broader nuclear agreement. If the U.S. strikes the IRGC naval forces in response, the entire MoU collapses. The IRGC is forcing the West to choose between accepting maritime extortion or reigniting a regional war.

Domestically, the Iranian government is fractured. The "Pragmatists" (Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf) and the "Hardliners" (Vahidi, Jalili, and the Paydari Front) face differing outcomes based on their actions. If both factions cooperate and support the MoU, the regime secures the $300 billion fund, rebuilds its infrastructure, and survives.

However, if the Hardliners sabotage the pragmatists and the MoU—as evidenced by the television censorship of Ghalibaf—they achieve total domestic hegemony, even though the state suffers from continued economic starvation and the "phantom signature" of the MoU is voided. If the Pragmatists attempt to defect by appealing to the Artesh or the public, they might gain popular backing but risk execution, fracturing the state's institutions entirely. If both factions turn on each other openly, the Islamic Republic will collapse as a cohesive sovereign entity.

In this environment, information is a weapon. Written edicts and statements passed through intermediaries, like Ayatollah Hakim Elahi in India, cost the regime nothing to produce and cannot be verified. Vahidi physically stepping into the open at the July 3 funeral, risking an Israeli strike, was a costly, verifiable signal of his command. Mojtaba's failure to appear is an inadvertent signal of his physical incapacity.

Because the U.S. and Iran have engaged in repeated cycles of negotiation and collapse (such as the 2015 JCPOA), the IRGC views the current 60-day window not as a path to permanent peace, but as a tactical pause to rebuild hardened military infrastructure and disperse nuclear assets.

The Forcing Function: The Six-Day State Funeral

The ultimate test of Iranian leadership continuity is the six-day state funeral for Ali Khamenei, running from July 3 to July 9, 2026. Iranian state protocol demands the physical presence of the succeeding Supreme Leader.

Phase 1: Pre-Funeral Baselining (July 3) Commander Vahidi established his dominance by making a high-profile public appearance beside Ali Khamenei's casket. Simultaneously, Mahan Air—a U.S.-sanctioned airline linked to the IRGC Quds Force—resumed flights between Tehran and Sanaa, transporting senior Houthi officials to the funeral. This signaled the IRGC's continued integration with regional proxies despite the MoU ceasefire. Crucially, Mojtaba Khamenei failed to appear.

Phase 2: Active Event Monitoring (July 4 to July 9) Public mourning processions move through Tehran (July 6), Qom (July 7), and Mashhad (July 9). The physical positioning of IRGC commanders relative to dissident clerics in Qom will indicate the level of internal religious suppression. Representatives from over 30 countries are attending, including Russian official Dmitry Medvedev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and delegations from India, Tajikistan, and China. If these foreign delegates are intercepted exclusively by Vahidi while being told Mojtaba is in "spiritual seclusion," it confirms Mojtaba is a captive or incapacitated leader.

The critical window falls on Day 6. Islamic tradition dictates the succeeding Supreme Leader must lead the Salat al-Mayyit (funeral prayer) for his predecessor. If Mojtaba fails to appear live to lead this prayer, and Vahidi dictates a proxy cleric to fulfill the role, the regime's sovereign legitimacy is irreversibly compromised. The "Phantom Signature" scenario will be confirmed.

Phase 3: Post-Funeral Synthesis (July 10+) If Mojtaba remains absent by July 10, the U.S. and its allies in Doha must fundamentally adjust their posture. They must condition the release of the $300 billion fund and the finalization of the nuclear treaty on verifiable, in-person ratification by a constitutional authority, rather than accepting the proxy signatures of an IRGC junta.

Critical Intelligence Gaps

The international community currently lacks verified intelligence on several critical fronts: