Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
4h

What sane person would choose to cruise a war zone? SA has a lot more problems than LGBTQ+ religious prejudice. What moral LGBTQ+ person would knowingly be exploited for raw profit motives? Even as a straight male, I shun SA for personal moral reasons. "Tourist-washing" Saudi Arabia is as bad as "sane-washing" Trump. Just be a decent human being and avoid being manipulated by "haters".

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Tammy S's avatar
Tammy S
3h

"Transactional tolerance." How painful and infuriating for Saudi LGBTQ+ citizens. While I admire the economic vision, planning and, to date, successful execution I find this aspect of it all disgusting. I'm also seriously pissed that the US has no thoughts of or even a "concept of a plan", legitimate, for our economic progress here. Only plunder and destruction. Which, we all know is having serious effects on the SA plans along with all of our global neighbors.

Thank you for your voice, Wajeeh.

I always learn from you and your perspective.

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