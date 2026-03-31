Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Barking Justice Media
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This piece raises the question that Washington almost never seems willing to ask before the first strike: what if overwhelming force can win the opening battle and still lose control of the wider system? If asymmetric retaliation can turn shipping lanes, fertilizer flows, semiconductors, and energy markets into the real battlespace, then are we still thinking about victory in outdated terms?

I am currently conducting research for an article on the shifting world power structure, based on this point.

-Mika | The Firing Line | Barking Justice Media

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