Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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christopher o'loughlin's avatar
christopher o'loughlin
27m

Wajeeh,

Thank you for your courage and compassion reporting truth to power with evidence.

We are in this together. No Kings. Peace.

Christopher and family

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