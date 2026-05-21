Direct combat between Iran and the U.S.–Israeli coalition has permanently changed the security landscape of the Middle East. This shift started with the "Twelve-Day War" in June 2025, which focused on targeted strikes against Iran's nuclear and air defense facilities. By February 28, 2026, the conflict escalated into a full conventional war known as Operation Epic Fury.

​During Epic Fury, the coalition stopped holding back. They launched a massive air and naval campaign aimed at wiping out Iran's leadership. Over five weeks, coalition forces dropped more than 13,000 bombs on roughly 11,000 targets, successfully killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and destroying major military command centers.

​The coalition achieved major battlefield victories. They nearly wiped out Iran's entire air defense network and its traditional navy. However, recent satellite imagery and open-source data show that Iran's deeply buried missile forces largely survived. U.S. intelligence now assesses that Iran is rebuilding its military faster than anyone expected, including the Pentagon. The damage to Iran's defense factories has only set their military recovery back by months, rather than years.

​The Nuclear Threat and Highly Enriched Uranium

While coalition bombs targeted conventional military sites, Iran exploited the chaos and the subsequent ceasefire to advance its nuclear program. Following the initial strikes in 2025, Iran moved its surviving nuclear centrifuges into heavily fortified underground bunkers. Currently, Iran is using the ceasefire to rapidly elevate its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium (HEU). This significant increase in HEU drastically shortens the time Tehran needs to build a functional nuclear weapon.

​The Survival of the "Missile Cities"

The survival of Iran's conventional weapons is most obvious at the Tabriz missile complex in East Azerbaijan province. Tabriz is a main hub in Iran's network of "Missile Cities"—underground military bases carved deep into the mountains. Despite claims from coalition defense officials that Iran's missile program was completely destroyed, these bases remain functional.

​The Zagros and Alborz mountains provide massive natural protection for these bases. During the war, the U.S. dropped specialized 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on these sites. The bombs successfully collapsed the tunnel entrances, trapping the equipment inside, but they could not penetrate deep enough to destroy the inner chambers.

​Current intelligence reveals that two-thirds of Iran's mobile missile launchers survived the bombings. This is a sharp increase from previous estimates, which assumed only half had survived. The higher survival rate is a direct result of the ceasefire, which gave Iran the uninterrupted time it needed to dig the trapped launchers out of the rubble.

​Rapid Excavation and Drone Production

Iran is not trying to hide its recovery. Satellite images show civilian dump trucks and excavators clearing the collapsed tunnel entrances in broad daylight. This highly visible cleanup at Tabriz and various coastal sites is a calculated move to quickly get their missiles back online.

​Alongside clearing tunnels, Iran is rapidly rebuilding its hardware. Drone production has already restarted during the ceasefire. Current estimates show that Iran will restore its full drone combat capability in just six months. This rapid speed is possible because China has continued to supply Iran with critical components for missile and drone manufacturing. This unbroken foreign supply line allows Tehran to completely bypass its own bombed-out factories.

​Vulnerabilities and Russian Assistance

Despite their rapid progress, Iran still faces specific engineering problems. While regular dump trucks can move rocks to clear a tunnel, the underground bases require highly specialized climate control systems. The shockwaves from the bunker-busters damaged the equipment used for deep air ventilation, humidity control, and venting toxic missile fuel fumes. Repairing these systems requires specific parts that are heavily restricted by Western sanctions.

​To fix these internal systems, the intelligence community has unverified warnings that Iran might use the ceasefire to get help from Russia. This assistance could include replacement climate systems, new air defense batteries, or advanced engineering support to reinforce the tunnels.

​Command and Control Risks

Communication remains a critical danger. Operation Epic Fury heavily bombed radar and communication centers. It is still unknown if the underground bases in Tabriz can securely communicate with the central command in Tehran. If those communication lines are cut, local base commanders might have "pre-delegated" authority—meaning they have the power to launch missiles on their own without waiting for orders. This severed connection drastically increases the risk of an accidental missile launch.

​The Cost of Continuing the War

The solid rock of the Zagros and Alborz mountains, combined with deep engineering, successfully protected the vast majority of Iran's weapons. To keep these bases buried and useless, the coalition would have to constantly bomb the tunnel entrances as Iran tries to clear them.

​Financial modeling shows that a permanent, unending bombing campaign is economically ruinous and fundamentally irrational. Therefore, the Tabriz missile complex will fully recover. Iran’s ballistic missile capability—now backed by rapidly growing stockpiles of highly enriched uranium—will remain the defining strategic challenge of the region.