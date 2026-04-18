Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Jim Hickey's avatar
Jim Hickey
4h

Do new contractual GCC relationships with Ukraine hold any weight or consequence for the future of either participant(s)

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Roger Helbig's avatar
Roger Helbig
4h

To have a catastrophic "intelligence failure" you must first have intelligence. Trump, Hegseth and Gabbard systemically eliminated the intelligence professionals that would have prevented this catastrophe. Trump 2.0 brooks no one who is not first of all one hundred percent loyal to Trump and who will not tell Trump NO. All senior appointees are fully willing to publicly lie as Vance, Bondi (now gone) and Patel demonstrate in this video https://www.thebulwark.com/p/breaking-revenge-obsessed-kash-patel

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