Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
4h

It seems to be that Kuwait is making sensible, logical choices based on the threat level in the region. Thank you for your report. It seems the tension is increasing rather than easing every day that this cease fire continues. Meanwhile, Lebanon is suffering, as are the Iranian people. I care about all of them. This is just awful.

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