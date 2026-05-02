The Staggering Price of the Kaaba's Kiswa: Investigating the True Value of the Sacred Cloth

Take a look at this small part of the Kaaba Kiswa—the sacred black cloth covering the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, widely considered one of the most significant symbols of the Islamic faith. Crafted yearly from premium silk and adorned with Quranic verses beautifully embroidered in gold and silver thread, the monumental cloth is ceremoniously substituted each year during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Since recently unsealed documents revealed that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein somehow acquired massive, entire-wall sections of the Kiswa for a building on his private island, I wanted to investigate: just how much would a sacred artifact like this actually cost on the private market?

To put his staggering acquisitions into perspective, you have to understand the sheer value of these textiles. Take a look at the certificate and artifact pictured here. This is a much smaller fragment, measuring about one square meter (102 cm x 83 cm), fully authenticated by a "Certificate of Provenience" from The Dinar Islamic Museum in Mecca.

To fully grasp the sheer expense of these holy relics, you have to understand one crucial detail: there are absolutely no gold or silver embroidered stitches on this particular piece. It is entirely devoid of the famous metallic embroidery, featuring only the base black-on-black jacquard silk weave subtly patterned with Islamic calligraphy.

Yet, despite lacking the precious metal threads, this certified "original and worn" one-meter piece is currently being sold for a staggering $27,000.

If a relatively plain, unembroidered fragment commands a nearly $30,000 price tag, the astronomical value of the massive, gold-adorned tapestries Epstein obtained is almost incalculable. Ultimately, this $27,000 artifact serves as a stark baseline, highlighting the immense wealth and powerful back-channel access required to export such a massive, highly guarded relic out of Saudi Arabia.