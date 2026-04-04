Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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joAn's avatar
joAn
2d

Thanks, Wajeeh - this lays it all bare and why the transgressed has a say in when the war is over. It's looking bleak for regular citizens while the tectonic plates of war realign the Gulf and World allies... with the former big Cheese standing alone with its might self-powers.

You are bringing us so much information, it's hard to keep up and even when falling behind, I'm 'getting it' enough to have much more appreciation than ever before, which was actually pretty strong, for Iran's resilience, grit, cultural/religious dedication and homeland's reverence... perhaps the emergence of the 21st Century Power re-delineated...? Keep us retooling and updating our Western-centric sense of history!

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
2d

A significant factor limiting the ability to build up a defense force, The Iran Iraq war cost Iran a whole generation of young males, not only a loss to the Artesh but to the Basij as well, and that generation did not produce generation y and z.

The ayatollahs even wrapped the head of young boys in green martyrdom bandanas and set them out toward Iraqi trenches as mine detectors.

Besides using boys as mine detectors and hanging girls from construction cranes for disrespect of the hijab, this indeed is an evil regime.

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