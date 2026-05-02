Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
1h

I don't know. I blame the United States, which in the last two years has become a failed state with delusional leadership (including the Supreme Court), in my view. But I'm 76, missed WWII, and feel the US under its current leadership is trying to refight WWII and reinstate Jim Crow. Perhaps Oman missed the boat recently, but I'm not going to criticize Iran, which I view as the victim ever since t tossed the nuclear agreement Obama negotiated. It's so fortunate I live in California, which is somewhat separate from the rest of the US. If I had my way, we would no longer be part of this clusterfuck.

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joAn's avatar
joAn
17m

This is really good, Wajeeh! I really didn't understand Oman's role, but was very confused by the mediator role shift. I couldn't put my finger on it, but you did! Thank you. As tricky as it all is, it's starting to make a teeny bit of sense. And especially why Oman didn't accept Iran's generous inclusion in the SOH multi-pass revenues. It's opaque. Very grateful for your guidance on this!

It'll be clearer reading of diplomacy from here. The former Omani mediation would be a breath of fresh air... pretty rare in this all trumped up and over trumpled debacle. Thanks so much!

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