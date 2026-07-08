The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit held in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7–8, 2026, marks a definitive shift in global security. For its 36th summit, the alliance’s center of gravity has moved sharply away from Western Europe and toward its southeastern flank. This realignment is driven by three main factors: escalating regional conflicts in the Middle East, strict new rules demanding that European countries pay more for their own defense, and a highly transactional diplomatic relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

By aggressively leveraging this relationship, Turkey has shed its former reputation as a criticized, reluctant NATO member and repositioned itself as the alliance’s most indispensable power broker.

The 2026 Ankara Summit: Locked Down and Open for Business

Turkey transformed its capital into a heavily fortified staging ground to project power and indispensability to the incoming U.S. administration. Coordinated by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, the city completed massive highway expansions, resurfaced roads, and modernized intersections directly connecting Esenboğa International Airport to the Presidential Complex summit center. Protocol routes were lined with large-scale landscaping and smart signaling systems to ensure seamless transit for the leaders of the 32 member states and various partner countries.

However, this logistical perfection was achieved through severe authoritarian lockdowns. The Governorship of Ankara instituted a blanket ban on all demonstrations, rallies, and leaflet distribution from June 28 through July 10, 2026. Major traffic arteries were completely sealed, and specific public employees were placed on administrative leave to intentionally depopulate the city center.

Despite these restrictions, labor unions and non-governmental organizations launched anti-NATO protests in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, pushing back against surging military budgets and NATO’s expansionist policies. According to Human Rights Watch and local advocates, Turkish authorities responded with pre-emptive anti-terror operations, arresting and detaining approximately 200 people, including activists, lawyers, and journalists who were stripped of their press accreditation. This crackdown follows a year-long campaign by Erdogan to dismantle his political opposition, which included deploying riot police to raid the main opposition party headquarters and imprisoning Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. Traditional European allies view these actions with deep distaste, yet they have remained entirely silent, relying on Erdogan to prevent the summit from descending into a diplomatic crisis with the United States.

The “Trump Trillion” and Forcing Europe to Pay

A central theme of the Ankara summit is the enforcement of defense spending, a financial dispute that has historically threatened NATO’s survival. In geopolitical strategy, this dynamic mirrors a concept known as the “Prisoner’s Dilemma.” For decades, European nations effectively “free-rode” on the massive U.S. military budget, minimizing their own defense spending while relying on American protection. The current U.S. administration dismantled this arrangement by explicitly threatening to revoke Article 5—NATO’s mutual defense guarantee—for any country that fails to meet its financial obligations.

To appease Washington’s transactional demands, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte actively marketed a new metric dubbed the “Trump Trillion.” This figure represents an additional $1.2 trillion (€1 trillion) in cumulative defense spending generated by European allies and Canada since 2017. Yielding to U.S. pressure, European NATO members and Canada increased their defense budgets by a staggering 20% in 2025 alone. The pressure remains intense; during a June 2026 defense ministers’ meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a comprehensive review of American troop deployments across Europe, bluntly warning that “some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors.”

NATO is also trying to prove its financial worth to American corporations. The NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum (NSDIF26), held on July 7 at the ATO Congresium, showcased tens of billions of dollars in new contracts specifically aimed at U.S. defense contractors. Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler immediately capitalized on the event, holding sideline meetings with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and BAE Systems Chief Executive Charles Woodburn to lock in defense arrangements.

The “Texas to Ankara” Doctrine

Prior to the main event, Erdogan used the NATO Parliamentary Summit at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul to unveil a bold new military posture: the “Texas to Ankara” doctrine. He demanded the creation of an “unconditional security network” stretching seamlessly from the American South to the Turkish capital, arguing that old definitions of international politics are obsolete.

Erdogan explicitly warned that keeping Turkey out of European defense initiatives due to “narrow political interests” is a fatal vulnerability for the West. He backed up this claim with hard military realities. Turkey boasts the second-largest military force in NATO and hosts highly sensitive assets, including the Allied Land Command Headquarters in İzmir, the Kürecik Radar Station, and the Incirlik Air Base, which holds an estimated 50 U.S. nuclear weapons. By positioning Turkey as the ultimate crossroads connecting the Black Sea, the Caucasus, and the Middle East, Erdogan is demanding full integration into Washington’s global operations, completely bypassing European political hesitation.

“Macher” Diplomacy: The Value of Authoritarian Relationships

The stability of this new NATO dynamic relies almost exclusively on the interpersonal relationship between the American and Turkish presidents. Senior NATO and White House officials readily admit that the U.S. President only attended the summit because of his robust rapport with Erdogan.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey James Jeffrey describes this relationship through the German concept of the Macher—a mutual respect between decisive, unilateral actors who prefer raw results over bureaucratic committees and democratic debate. Both leaders share a profound distrust of European liberalism. Because they view alliances purely as business transactions, they have established a highly stable, cooperative equilibrium. History proves this dynamic works for them:

The Brunson Crisis (2018): When Turkey detained an American pastor, the U.S. threatened total economic ruin, slapping massive tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Rather than risk a long standoff, Erdogan released the pastor, resulting in immediate de-escalation.

The Syrian Border Crisis (2019): Turkey massed its military against U.S.-backed Kurdish groups in Syria. Operating purely on transaction, Erdogan agreed to a direct, U.S.-brokered ceasefire, preventing a regional war.

The Gaza Peace Initiative (2025/2026): When the U.S. launched a controversial reconstruction plan for Gaza, Erdogan immediately endorsed it, lending Washington critical legitimacy in the Middle East.

This dynamic yields exactly what both men want. The U.S. President secures absolute compliance—summarized by his statement, “Everything I asked him to do at any time, he did”—while Turkey elevates itself from a marginalized member into the alliance’s central power broker. As former National Security Council official Alex Gray noted, Washington has concluded that an authoritarian leader who delivers results is far more useful than a cumbersome democratic ally.

Discarding Europe: The Meloni Rupture

While Washington elevates Turkey, it is simultaneously and publicly humiliating traditional Western European allies to send a stark warning. This strategy exploded during the June 2026 G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, resulting in a severe rupture with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni, once dubbed the “Trump whisperer in Europe,” attempted to act as the primary bridge between the continent and the U.S. administration. However, she refused to let the U.S. military use Italian landing strips during operations against Iran, and she publicly defended Pope Leo XIV against the U.S. President’s attacks regarding the pontiff’s anti-war stance, calling the U.S. remarks “unacceptable.”

Following the G7, the U.S. President launched a highly personal attack. On the Italian broadcaster La7, he claimed Meloni “begged” for a photo with him and that he only agreed out of pity. He escalated the feud on Truth Social, posting an image of Meloni looking up at him with the caption “RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED.” He directly tied this humiliation to her refusal to help with Iran, writing: “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!”

The diplomatic fallout was instantaneous. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a U.S. visit, calling the remarks “grave and offensive.” Italian opposition leader Carlo Calenda labeled the U.S. President a “despicable, cheap bully,” while Meloni released a video stating, “Neither I nor Italy ever beg.” In strategic terms, this was a “costly signal” to all of Europe: ideological alignment means nothing without raw military compliance. By discarding Meloni and embracing Erdogan, the U.S. has forced European nations to rely on Turkey to maintain diplomatic peace.

The Economics of Coercion: Trade Parity and Punishing Tariffs

Despite their military alignment, Washington ruthlessly applies economic pressure to keep Ankara in line. The trade relationship operates at near exact parity. At the end of 2025 and into 2026, Turkey exported $16.5 billion to the U.S., while the U.S. exported $16.0 billion to Turkey, resulting in a minor $516 million U.S. deficit. In December 2025 alone, Turkish exports to the U.S. hit $1.38 billion, a 9.39% year-over-year increase.

Turkey’s manufacturing base relies heavily on the American market. In 2024 and early 2025, Turkey’s top exports to the U.S. included:

Machinery and Mechanical Appliances (HS 84): Generating $1.8 billion in 2024 and $1.03 billion in just the first half of 2025 (accounting for 12.86% of total export share), providing critical parts like nuclear reactors and boilers for U.S. engineering.

Pearls, Precious Stones, and Jewelry (HS 71): $574 million in 2024 and $520 million in early 2025.

Electrical Equipment (HS 85): Reaching $450 million in early 2025.

Vehicles and Auto Parts (HS 87): Supplying $614 million in 2024 and $420 million in early 2025.

Carpets and Textiles (HS 57): Generating $743 million in 2024 and $380 million in early 2025.

Petroleum and Oils (HS 2710): A vital export that generated $1.07 billion in 2024.

Conversely, the U.S. ships heavy industrial goods to Turkey. In 2024, the top American exports were Scrap Iron ($1.85 billion), Petroleum Gas ($1.61 billion), and Gas Turbines ($608 million). By April 2026, U.S. exports surged 67.5% year-over-year, driven entirely by $606 million in Aircraft parts and $406 million in Crude Petroleum.

To control Turkey, the White House uses these supply chains as a weapon under Section 232 and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In late 2025, the U.S. aggressively raised general tariffs on Turkish imports from 10% to 15%. The punitive 50% duty on Turkish steel remains active. Furthermore, a strict 25% tariff now applies to “derivative steel articles,” meaning any product made globally from steel that was initially “melted and poured” in Turkey is taxed, eliminating all supply chain loopholes. The administration also terminated the product exclusion process, blocking Turkish corporations from lobbying for relief. The Tax Foundation notes that while IEEPA rulings temporarily dropped the weighted average tariff rate on Turkish imports from 14.9% to 8.2% in 2026, the revised steel and aluminum tariffs instantly shot the aggregate rate back up to 11.7%. The U.S. maintains this persistent threat of economic decimation to guarantee Turkish compliance on regional security matters.

The Fighter Jet Deadlock

The most entrenched conflict between the two nations is defense procurement. In 2017, Turkey purchased the advanced Russian S-400 air defense system for $2.5 billion. Viewing this as an unacceptable intelligence threat to NATO aviation, the U.S. expelled Turkey from the joint F-35 fighter jet program and hit its defense procurement agency with severe CAATSA sanctions.

Securing the F-35s ordered two decades ago remains Erdogan’s absolute priority at the 2026 summit. However, the file remains frozen. The U.S. President deferred the issue to Vice President J.D. Vance, who confirmed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is conducting a rigid review to ensure any future sales comply with U.S. law as long as the Russian S-400s remain active.

To keep Erdogan satisfied without crossing the F-35 red line, Washington engineered a massive $700 million compromise deal, selling General Electric (GE) aircraft engines to Turkey. The U.S. State Department notified lawmakers it will bypass expected congressional resistance to force the sale through. These engines are critical for Turkey to achieve mass production of its domestically developed KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet by 2028.

Rewriting the Map: Syria and the Fall of the Iranian Land Bridge

Turkey’s immense geopolitical value today stems from its successful engineering of the Syrian state. In December 2024, a rapid 11-day military offensive led by Islamist rebel Ahmed al-Sharaa collapsed the Ba’athist regime, forcing dictator Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. Backed heavily by Ankara, Sharaa was officially appointed President of a transitional Syrian government on January 29, 2025, at the People’s Palace in Damascus, effectively turning Syria into a Turkish foreign policy subsidiary.

This revolution delivered a catastrophic blow to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Under Assad, Iran had established a highly secure military “land bridge” through Syria to funnel advanced weaponry and ballistic missiles to proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon. Sharaa instantly severed all military and diplomatic ties with Tehran, dismantling Iran’s economic footprint by seizing real estate and assets held by Iranian shell companies.

The U.S. recognized the opportunity immediately. Billionaire investor and presidential confidant Tom Barrack now serves as the dual-hatted U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria and Iraq. Operating out of Ankara in closed-door sessions with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Barrack has abandoned traditional liberal nation-building in favor of raw hard security and commercial enterprise.

In May 2025, the U.S. President held the first high-level U.S.-Syria meeting in 25 years with Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The U.S. promised to lift devastating economic sanctions and provide massive reconstruction funding, but applied a severe ultimatum: Syria must officially join military strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and permanently normalize relations with Israel.

This creates an intense matrix of coercion. If the U.S. lifts sanctions while Syria avoids military action, they settle into a sub-optimal equilibrium: Syria rebuilds its economy safely while feeding the U.S. covert intelligence, but Hezbollah remains intact. If the U.S. forces the issue and demands Sharaa strike Hezbollah openly, it triggers a domestic crisis. An open alliance with Israel is politically radioactive in Syria, where the public deeply supports the Palestinian cause and where Hamas previously supported Sharaa’s ousting of Assad. Sharaa currently operates covert intelligence-sharing cells with Israel in Paris, desperately trying to avoid an open regional war.

The fragility of Sharaa’s rule is highly visible. On July 7, 2026—the exact day the NATO summit began in Ankara—a double bombing near a Damascus hotel wounded 18 people just as French President Emmanuel Macron departed from a meeting at the People’s Palace. Concurrently, a separate cafe explosion in Damascus killed 9. Despite the violence, Sharaa is attempting to build state legitimacy, recently appointing the final 70 lawmakers to a 210-member parliament, including 15 women and prominent Syrian Druze leader Laith Balaous, though voting in the restive Druze-majority Suwayda province was delayed by sectarian violence.

The Kurdish Red Line

The absolute red line for both Ankara and Damascus is the Kurdish population in northeastern Syria. In January 2026, after integration talks failed, Sharaa launched a massive offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), ending ten years of Kurdish self-rule under the DAANES political project. Government forces seized the Arab-majority cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor with the aggressive support of Turkey and the tacit approval of the United States.

Ankara views any form of Kurdish autonomy as an existential threat tied directly to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Following urban clashes in Aleppo, Sharaa attempted to quell total insurgency by issuing decrees recognizing Syrian Kurds, officially designating the Kurdish language, and declaring the Kurdish New Year (Newroz) a national holiday. Concurrently, Erdogan is pursuing a fragile, highly secretive domestic ceasefire with the PKK inside Turkey.

The risk of total regional war hinges on U.S. unpredictability. If Washington abandons its caution and decides to use Iranian and Iraqi Kurdish fighters in a ground war against Tehran, it will instantly reignite Kurdish militancy across the Middle East. Such a move would destroy Erdogan’s domestic ceasefire, sever the U.S.-Turkey alliance permanently, and make it impossible for Sharaa to hold Syria together.

The “Board of Peace” and Bypassing the United Nations

Beyond NATO and Syria, the U.S. and Turkey are actively re-architecting global institutions. In January 2026 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the United States established the “Board of Peace” (BoP). Nominally backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, the board is designed to oversee a 20-point peace plan and the total reconstruction of the Gaza Strip through a new entity called the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

Structurally, the BoP is designed to secure absolute U.S. control and completely bypass international law. The U.S. President is explicitly written into the founding charter as “chairman for life,” possessing the sole authority to invite members or dissolve the board, free from any term limits. Stating that the United Nations “never helped” him, the President declared the BoP “the greatest and most prestigious board ever assembled” and suggested it might eventually replace the UN entirely. He invited roughly sixty national leaders to join, mandating a staggering $1 billion renewal fee after the first three years of participation.

The strategy behind the Board relies on the “Stag Hunt” game theory model. To achieve the ultimate prize (the “Stag”)—a stabilized Middle East governed by a legitimate U.S.-led institution—every key geopolitical player must cooperate perfectly. If key nations abandon the board to pursue their own regional goals (the “Hare”), the organization collapses into an illegitimate Western shell.

To prevent this, the U.S. carefully curated its founding leadership:

Donald J. Trump (U.S. President): Operates as Chairman for Life, wielding unilateral control over invitations and the structural existence of the board.

Nikolay Mladenov (Former UN Special Coordinator): Serves as Director-General and High Representative for Gaza, providing the operation with legal and procedural legitimacy drawn from his former UN credentials as he directs the NCAG.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (President of Turkey): Acts as a Founding Member, serving a critical strategic function by providing the board with immediate Islamic world credibility and diplomatic bridging, preventing universal rejection from Middle Eastern states.

Mark Carney (Prime Minister of Canada): Having secured a powerful majority government on April 13, 2026, following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, Carney serves as a Founding Member, providing vital G7 integration, economic credibility, and traditional Western democratic validation to an otherwise autocratic structure.

Javier Milei (President of Argentina): Invited on January 17, 2026, Milei operates as a Founding Member representing the Global South, publicly aligning Argentina with the board and providing hardline ideological support against terrorism.

Erdogan’s willingness to join the Board of Peace provided Washington with an irreplaceable diplomatic victory. This pivotal alignment explains exactly why the U.S. President attended the Ankara NATO Summit, shielding Erdogan from all European criticism in exchange for his loyalty in the Middle East.

Critical Intelligence Gaps

While the macroeconomic shifts and public diplomacy are clearly visible, several highly sensitive areas require immediate ground-level verification to assess the true stability of this geopolitical arrangement: