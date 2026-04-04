Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Charles George's avatar
Charles George
2d

Excellent analysis

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Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
2dEdited

None of this takes into account the oncoming global climate crisis. This is an "Iran" crisis brought on by a dying superpower, and apparently world leaders were much like the republican party, not wishing to point out the elephant in the room (except for Canada.) Of course, my family drives EVs and powers our small house with solar panels/battery storage, and shops very locally--we get our meat from a small ranch less than 50 miles away, and virtually everything else comes from local farmer's markets, a CSA, my yard and local bakers. Even our rice and wheat come from the northern Sacramento Valley. Water is our one big issue, and this year I hope to put large storage barrels at the corners of the house to collect water for gardening. I know this is very off topic to the current situation, but considering what the planet faces in the next fifty years, I wonder how the world let itself get here. I know, Wajeeh, you're discussing state policy, and you do the best job of anyone, but we and the Gulf States are in even more trouble than you describe.

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