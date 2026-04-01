Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
6d

It was a severe misjudgment on the countries of the Gulf to believe that t is a reliable partner in anything. My husband often says, when I say that t said something... "were his lips moving?" Americans have that saying about people who lie a lot. If they were moving their lips, that's a clear indication that they were lying. They played along with his game and got taken. They should minimize diplomatic relations with t as much as possible. So should all other countries. The Middle East all tried to make nice, and it doesn't work with him, and our country no longer has the power and wealth we had until I was 50 (2000). I don't know who will come to his ballroom when the only embassies in town are the Russians and the Israelis, and some oligarchs. California is the world's fourth largest economy. Try us. We don't really use oil and gas the way the red states do, since until October we will be running on solar all day and then for a few hours on battery power every day until October. The Bay Area is usually open to everyone and we're the world's 17th largest economy. California has the biggest ports on the West Coast. Call up Governor Newsom and see what he suggests. (We do have our own gas and oil, but we are very climate crisis sensitive.)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
6d

This is how Meidas News has described the EZ pass system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Geopolitical analyst Shanaka Perera: “The Strait of Hormuz is not closed. It is sorted. Iran has built a 3-tier access system for the most important waterway on earth:

Tier 1: Allies transit free. Malaysia cleared 7 vessels through diplomacy at zero cost. India negotiated zero-fee passage. Pakistan secured clearance for 20 ships. Iraq transits without charge.

Tier 2: Compliant Neutrals pay. At least two tankers, likely Chinese-linked, paid up to $2 million dollars each in yuan. COSCO container ships attempted the corridor, were turned back on first approach when documentation was incomplete, then succeeded days later with revised paperwork. They submit IMO numbers, ownership chains, cargo manifests, and crew lists to the IRGC. They receive clearance codes. They are escorted by pilot boats through the channel between Qeshm and Larak.

Tier 3: Adversaries are denied entirely. The committee plan bans American vessels, Israeli vessels, and vessels from any country participating in sanctions against Iran. These ships do not get vetting. They do not get codes. They do not get escorts. They get the AL SALMI, burning off Dubai, as illustration of what the corridor looks like without permission.”

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture