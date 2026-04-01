​While Arab leaders have long navigated Donald Trump’s unpredictability, his recent vacillations regarding Iran are sparking deep concern across Gulf capitals.

​After threatening to obliterate Iran’s energy and desalination facilities this week—a move that risked triggering retaliatory strikes on similar Gulf infrastructure—Trump abruptly suggested he might de-escalate. Such a pivot risks leaving Tehran in control of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing neighboring Arab states and Western powers, including Britain, to manage the ensuing chaos.

​An immediate halt to the month-old conflict would be quietly welcomed by Qatar and Oman. Both nations operate on the premise that the Iranian regime is entrenched and that regional coexistence is the only viable path forward.

​Conversely, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have lobbied Trump to decisively weaken the regime before any cessation of hostilities. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi fear the prospect of an emboldened Iran emerging with a perceived strategic victory over the U.S. and Israel, particularly after launching hundreds of drones and missiles at the Gulf.

​“It’s already a catastrophic scenario for the Gulf allies,” says Anna Jacobs, a nonresident fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute. “Their trust in the United States will plummet. The Gulf allies have been put in an impossible position by the US-Israeli war on Iran, and now they will face even greater long-term challenges.”

​Though Trump could easily reverse course again by the end of the week, his increasingly erratic pronouncements have left regional allies deeply unsettled. Adding to the uncertainty, Trump remarked on Tuesday that Britain and other nations reliant on Middle Eastern energy should “show some long-delayed courage, go into the Strait, and simply take it over.”

​Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to amass forces in the region for a potential ground invasion—a strategy analysts argue is unlikely to deter Tehran or force the reopening of the vital waterway. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that deploying ground troops does not guarantee their use inside Iran, noting that "the goal is to be unpredictable."

​Mixed signals continue to emerge from Washington. While The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump has privately expressed a desire for a swift exit, Hegseth has publicly stated the conflict could last "four to eight weeks, or however long."

​A Gulf source voiced fears that Trump might simply lose interest in the conflict, drawing parallels to his sudden disengagement from the campaign against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen last year. In that instance, he threatened annihilation only to abruptly declare victory, leaving the militant group largely intact.

​"Strong relations with the United States are a strategic necessity for the Gulf states," Jacobs added, "but they are all certainly thinking twice before entrusting their security to the Trump administration."

​Iran is now operating on a highly militaristic footing, crossing historic red lines by targeting its neighbors' oil and civilian infrastructure, which renders any near-term diplomatic agreement highly improbable. For now, Gulf leaders may simply be hoping Trump's rhetoric is just bluster.

​Mehdi Ghuloom, a Bahraini analyst and junior fellow at the Observer Middle East think tank, suggested the U.S. might be signaling a desire for broader international burden-sharing to secure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, rather than entirely abdicating its role.

​“We have already seen some Gulf states, including the UAE and Bahrain, adopt a more proactive approach in cooperation with international partners, including working on a UN resolution,” Ghuloom noted. The UAE has additionally signaled its willingness to join a maritime coalition to secure the strait.

​Regardless of Washington's ultimate posture, the U.S. and Israel—who launched the offensive in late February with hopes of precipitating regime change in Iran—have left the Gulf with a dearth of good options. Even if hostilities persist, there is little evidence that thousands of airstrikes or a prospective ground invasion can neutralize Iran's missile and drone capabilities. These weapons continue to threaten the region's economic stability and risk driving up global inflation.