Wajeeh Lion

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
8h

Good grief! Thanks, Wajeeh!

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
8h

This madness will not stop until voters stop voting in administrations that are being handled by Israel. It is mostly in the US but here too in the UK to a lesser extent. All of this death and economic chaos so this one country could expand its territory. Isreal is like a vampire draining every other country for its own agenda. We all get threats, we’ve had a bombing just a few years ago, at a concert that my daughter friend was at, Russian poisonings that endangered more people than just the intended targets, cyber attacks on our public healthcare system etc. The threats to the UK are constant from Russia. We’re not demanding the world help us to bomb them into oblivion. We’re not at war with them. We have better things to do with our hard earned taxes we pay, than to help Isreal claim half the Middle East for themselves!

I know this was not an academic response to your very well written article Waj. Thank you for your diligence. 🙏

I’m just mad because it looks to me like no matter the advice, they are settling for nothing less than world war.

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