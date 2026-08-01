The highest-ranking U.S. general in Europe privately informed the Pentagon this week that he lacks sufficient naval forces to continue protecting Israel from incoming ballistic missiles. This signals the constraints the ongoing conflict with Iran is placing on the U.S. military, according to officials.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command, sent a written notification to senior Pentagon officials stating that without an additional Navy destroyer, he would have to prioritize defending the U.S. mainland over aiding Israel. These officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the correspondence.

A U.S. defense official said Grynkewich’s message aligns with previous communications from senior military leaders to the Pentagon, emphasizing perceived threats needing Washington’s focus. The official added this situation can occur when military resources and weapons are limited and fiercely competed over.

The Pentagon declined to comment, and U.S. European Command did not respond to requests for clarification. A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in Washington was unavailable for comment.

This warning from the general comes at a sensitive time in the five-month-long conflict, following a resurgence of near-daily attacks after peace talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed. The intensifying operations have further strained U.S. stockpiles of vital defensive weapons.

Since the Trump administration ordered a blockade of Iranian ports in response to Tehran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. Navy has faced mounting pressure. The blockade has disrupted Middle Eastern oil and other crucial trade flows, disrupting the global economy.

U.S. Navy destroyers stationed in the eastern Mediterranean for years have played a key role in defending Israel. These ships, armed with sophisticated radar and missile systems, have intercepted missiles launched by Iran and the Houthi group from Yemen, which is supported and armed by Tehran.

U.S. European Command oversees these military operations in the Mediterranean, while also maintaining readiness to respond to any Russian incursions into NATO territory. Russia also has ballistic missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Currently, five destroyers operate from the U.S. naval base in Rota, Spain. A sixth is expected to arrive later this year, according to Pentagon officials. However, maintenance issues have arisen due to the escalating Iran conflict, complicating matters for the USS Greenwich, officials said.

The Washington Post chose not to disclose specific details about the ships' readiness, citing security concerns expressed by military officials.

As reported in May, Pentagon assessments earlier in the conflict showed U.S. forces bore the primary burden of defending Israel against Iranian ballistic missiles. These assessments indicated that U.S. weapons systems, including the THAAD high-altitude defense system and naval interceptor missiles launched from the eastern Mediterranean, were used at a significantly higher rate than Israeli air defense systems.

A U.S. official stated that two destroyers, the USS Paul Ignatius and the USS Roosevelt, were in the Mediterranean as of Friday. Additionally, three other destroyers—the USS Arleigh Burke, USS Bulkeley, and USS Oscar Austin—were also stationed in Rota.

Closer to Iran, a separate fleet operated in the Arabian Sea, including aircraft carriers USS George H.W. Bush and USS Abraham Lincoln, along with at least 15 other warships, including 11 destroyers, the same official noted.

This fleet has played a vital role in implementing the Trump administration’s blockade of Iranian ports and has participated in Operation Freedom, protecting shipping in the contested Strait of Hormuz.

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