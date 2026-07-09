The geopolitical and macroeconomic alliance between the United States, under the second term of President Donald Trump, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commanded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), operates as a heavily entrenched, highly optimized transactional axis. Following systematic diplomatic resets initiated in the first half of 2025, this bilateral relationship operates entirely outside the boundaries of traditional diplomatic norms, institutional oversight mechanisms, and human rights conditionalities. The architecture of this alliance functions on a strategic equilibrium prioritizing absolute regime security, rapid military deployment, and the fusion of sovereign wealth with private political capital. Drawing upon an exhaustive synthesis of global open-source intelligence—including financial filings, legislative records, human rights documentation, and the definitive 2026 Frontline documentary “The Crown Prince & the President”—the underlying mechanics of this relationship can be deconstructed using advanced game theory.

The Methodological Framework: A Transactional Nash Equilibrium

To understand the structural realities of the U.S.-Saudi relationship between 2025 and 2026, standard international relations theories fall short. The dynamic between the U.S. Executive Branch and the absolute monarchical authority of the Saudi Crown Prince is intensely personalized and highly transactional. Consequently, formal game theory provides the clearest lens to decode their decision-making processes.

At the core of this geopolitical architecture is the achievement of a “Nash Equilibrium”—a state in a non-cooperative game where no player can improve their payoff by unilaterally changing their own strategy, assuming the other player’s strategy remains constant. Both administrations have locked into this optimized state through a mutual alignment of highly specific utility functions.

The U.S. Executive Branch operates to maximize massive foreign direct investment to stimulate domestic economic indicators, secure multi-billion-dollar contracts for the American defense industrial base, and maintain rigid geopolitical alignment against regional adversaries, specifically Iran. Conversely, the Saudi Crown Prince operates to ensure absolute domestic regime security, secure guaranteed access to top-tier American weaponry like F-35 stealth fighters and Patriot missile systems, obtain global legitimacy following the diplomatic isolation of the 2018 Jamal Khashoggi assassination, and ensure international silence regarding the suppression of domestic dissent.

By mutually agreeing to ignore traditional friction points—the U.S. ignoring Saudi human rights abuses, and Saudi Arabia ignoring U.S. institutional constraints—both players maximize their returns. Any deviation, such as the U.S. enforcing human rights conditions on arms sales, would destroy the equilibrium, costing the U.S. billions in defense contracts and costing Saudi Arabia vital security guarantees.

This robust alliance is driven by the “shadow of the future,” a game theory concept dictating that cooperation is sustained in iterated games because future interactions influence present behavior. During President Trump’s first term, his steadfast defense of MBS following the Khashoggi assassination established a baseline of transactional reliability. This historical precedent gave MBS the absolute certainty required to pledge up to $1 trillion in U.S. investments during Trump’s May 2025 visit, confident that this capital injection would be reciprocated with executive protection from Congressional oversight and international blowback.

Economic Entanglements: The Geopolitical Stag Hunt

The financial integration between the Trump administration’s immediate orbit and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) perfectly mirrors a “Stag Hunt.” In this scenario, two individuals can cooperate to hunt a stag for a massive shared payoff, or act individually to safely hunt a hare for a minor payoff. The U.S. Executive Branch and the Saudi sovereign wealth apparatus have abandoned the safe, traditional “hare” of standard diplomatic relations, committing all resources to hunting the “stag” by intertwining private wealth, sovereign funds, and national security directives.

The boundaries distinguishing U.S. foreign policy from private enterprise have dissolved. The primary conduit for this integration is Affinity Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm established in 2021 by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor. Despite rigorous objections from the PIF’s internal screening panel regarding Affinity’s “inexperience” and the severe “public relations risks,” MBS unilaterally overruled the panel to inject $2 billion into Kushner’s fund six months after Trump’s first term ended. This served as a direct reward for past loyalty and a down payment on future influence. The strategic function of this fund is political synchronization; by 2024, Affinity had collected approximately $157 million in management fees—including $87 million directly from the Saudi government—without returning zero profits to its investors.

By September 29, 2025, this sovereign-private architecture executed the largest leveraged buyout in history. A consortium comprising the Saudi PIF (holding a 93.4% stake), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners (holding a marginal 1.1% to 5% equity stake) announced a $55 billion acquisition of Electronic Arts (EA), the American publisher behind franchises like Battlefield. Kushner acted as the central broker, providing the regulatory protection required for a foreign sovereign entity to secure a massive U.S. cultural and technological asset without standard Congressional scrutiny. A subsequent investigation launched in April 2026 by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin cited the transaction as payback for Kushner’s advocacy for the monarchy. Administration insiders, such as Victoria Coates, dismissed these conflict-of-interest concerns, arguing the American electorate validated the arrangements by re-electing Trump.

Parallel to the technology sector, the Trump Organization leveraged its political capital to aggressively expand its luxury real estate footprint through licensing agreements that carry zero development risk. In partnership with Dar Global, the Trump Organization announced Trump Tower Jeddah, a 47-story high-yield residential icon on the Red Sea slated for completion in December 2029. This aligns directly with Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, ensuring permanent economic entanglement. Additional Trump-branded projects were announced in Wadi Safar (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), and Doha (Qatar).

This integration of statecraft and real estate peaked during President Trump’s May 2025 visit to the Middle East, a tour covering Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, notably excluding Israel. At a May 13 investment forum in Riyadh, Trump publicly coaxed MBS from a planned $600 billion commitment to an astounding $1 trillion pledge encompassing infrastructure, AI data centers utilizing Nvidia and AMD semiconductors, and energy agreements.

The transactional doctrine extended to Syria during the same trip. The White House confirmed Trump would meet Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former rebel commander who overthrew Bashar al-Assad in 2024. In a stark quid pro quo, Trump lifted crippling U.S. sanctions on the new Syrian government. In exchange, the U.S. gained access to Syrian oil reserves, post-war reconstruction contracts, and a commitment to build a “Trump Tower” in Damascus.

Military Escalation: The Regional Game of Chicken

While economic vectors operate cooperatively, regional security posture regarding Iran represents a volatile “Game of Chicken.” In this scenario, two participants drive directly toward each other; the first to swerve suffers reputational loss, but if neither swerves, both perish in a crash. In late 2025 and 2026, the U.S. and Israel—with Saudi Arabia acting as a logistical and staging partner—drove aggressively toward direct kinetic conflict with Tehran.

The tactical situation escalated when U.S.-backed Israeli warplanes struck Iran’s Pars natural gas field. Iran immediately retaliated with missile and drone barrages against Qatar’s primary natural gas export hub. Critically, Iran threatened to strike Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast. Anticipating blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, the Kingdom had previously shifted its seaborne energy exports to these Red Sea terminals. Iran’s threat represented an existential risk to Saudi economic viability.

President Trump adopted a non-cooperative strategy. At a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, he declared U.S. forces had severely weakened Iran and rejected any diplomatic off-ramps, vowing military operations would “finish the job.”

Once the kinetic threshold was crossed, MBS radically altered his posture. Despite initial reluctance and previous de-escalation efforts with Tehran, MBS actively encouraged Trump to “finish the job,” despite the immediate risks to Saudi infrastructure. By fully committing to total victory, MBS and Trump utilized a classic strategic commitment tactic—throwing the steering wheel out the window. They signaled zero capacity to swerve, attempting to force Iran into total capitulation.

This aggression caused severe friction with Turkey, leading a pro-Islamist Sunni faction rivaling the pro-Western Saudi-UAE camp. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aggressively lobbied Trump to isolate Turkey, urging the U.S. to block advanced fighter jet engines and deny Turkey reentry into the F-35 program, branding the nation as infected by the Muslim Brotherhood. This aligned perfectly with Riyadh’s interests, ensuring the U.S. defense industrial base remained exclusively focused on the Saudi-Israeli axis.

Circumventing Legislative Oversight

To sustain this high-stakes game in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. required the immediate deployment of massive military hardware. This objective faced institutional friction from the Arms Export Control Act (AECA), which mandates a 30-day Congressional review period for defense sales exceeding $14 million. Anticipating legislative obstruction, the Trump administration engaged in an institutional defection to achieve total strategic autonomy.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio aggressively utilized AECA Section 36 emergency waivers, declaring national security emergencies to bypass the 30-day review and strip Congress of its oversight capabilities. A May 2026 Congressional Research Service report concluded the administration had found a reliable mechanism leaving Congress with almost no tools to intervene.

The scale of these executive-mandated transfers was unprecedented. On May 13, 2025, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a $142 billion defense agreement—the largest in history—covering comprehensive air, maritime, and border defense, and securing future deliveries of the F-35 stealth fighter. This package officially designated Saudi Arabia as a Major Non-NATO Ally. On January 30, 2026, following meetings between Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Secretary Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the administration authorized a $9 billion sale for 730 PATRIOT PAC-3 MSE missiles to defend critical Red Sea infrastructure. Simultaneously, on January 31, the U.S. approved a $6.67 billion package for Israel, circumventing Congress to deliver 30 Apache attack helicopters and 3,250 light tactical vehicles. Between March and May 2026, Rubio fast-tracked another $16.5 billion in advanced radars and AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs to the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan to build a unified Gulf missile defense shield.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, vehemently protested this circumvention. Defense experts noted that many weapons approved under these waivers would not be manufactured for months or years, indicating the “emergency” was a political fiction designed to evade scrutiny and signal to MBS that the U.S. Executive would subvert its own democratic institutions to honor the transactional alliance.

Human Rights and the Domestic Prisoner’s Dilemma

The realm of human rights presents a complex landscape of reputational signaling. MBS relies on the systemic elimination of political dissent to consolidate monarchical power. To maintain the viability of the alliance and provide rhetorical cover for President Trump—who praised MBS in a 2026 Oval Office meeting as being “incredible in terms of human rights and everything else”—the Saudi state employs a dual-track signaling strategy.

To manage international optics, the regime utilizes “cheap talk” low-cost signaling. Between December 2024 and February 2025, Saudi authorities released 44 prisoners of conscience. This included Mohammed al-Qahtani, a human rights activist disappeared for two years after completing a decade-long sentence, and Salma al-Shehab, a doctoral student whose 34-year sentence for retweeting activists was reduced to four years. Also released was prominent blogger Raif Badawi. However, these concessions were strategically neutralized; the released individuals remain trapped under draconian travel bans, arbitrary work prohibitions, and intense surveillance, rendering them zero threat to the regime while generating positive Western headlines.

Inwardly, the state relies on “costly signals” to maintain absolute deterrence. In 2025, the Kingdom executed a record 356 individuals, surpassing the previous high of 345. Over half were foreign nationals convicted of non-lethal drug offenses following torture-tainted confessions. The state executed minors, including Jalal al-Labbad and Abdullah al-Derazi, and eliminated political threats like journalist Turki al-Jasser and analyst Abdullah al-Shamri for peaceful expression. Prominent scholars like Salman al-Odah and Hassan al-Maliki remain at imminent risk.

This dual-track strategy extends across all domains. While projecting global financial hegemony through the $55 billion EA buyout and $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure pledges, the regime strictly monopolizes domestic wealth, confiscating assets from detained royal rivals to prevent the funding of organized opposition. Similarly, the promotion of Western-friendly social policies like women’s driving and the hosting of the FIFA 2034 World Cup operates simultaneously with the appointment of hardline Grand Mufti Saleh al-Fawzan, appeasing the ultra-conservative domestic base.

Furthermore, the internal crackdown has expanded globally through transnational repression. In 2025 and 2026, autocratic intimidation and tracking of exiled dissidents intensified. The UK Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights received extensive evidence from human rights organization ALQST detailing this global tracking campaign, yet Western governments deliberately ignore the increasingly brutal police state to prioritize lucrative economic ties.

Intelligence Gap Analysis: The Unknown Unknowns

While the transactional equilibrium defining the U.S.-Saudi alliance is highly efficient, maximizing immediate returns for both leadership structures, it is heavily leveraged and inherently fragile. Several unquantified variables possess the latent potential to instantaneously destabilize the geopolitical matrix.

First, the true extent of private financial leverage remains fundamentally opaque. The architecture binding the Trump Organization, Affinity Partners, and the Saudi PIF is shielded from standard anti-money laundering reporting requirements. It is unknown if structural clauses within the $2 billion Affinity investment or the Dar Global real estate deals allow Riyadh to legally or financially weaponize these assets against U.S. policymakers. If the PIF withdraws its capital backing or halts construction on Trump Tower Jeddah, the resulting financial exposure exerted over the U.S. Executive’s inner circle is severe and unquantified.

Second, Iranian asymmetric capabilities are a critical blind spot. The assumption that Iran will eventually capitulate against overwhelming conventional superiority ignores their threshold for total war. While strikes on gas fields follow standard escalation models, Tehran’s capacity to deploy un-modeled cyber-warfare against vulnerable Saudi desalination plants, activate sleeper cells within the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, or utilize autonomous drone swarms capable of overwhelming the newly purchased Patriot PAC-3 MSE batteries remains unknown. A successful black-swan attack could permanently collapse global energy markets.

Third, the hyper-centralization of Saudi power creates extreme vulnerability. By ruthlessly purging traditional power brokers, religious clerics, and rival royals, MBS has established himself as a single point of failure within the state. The true stability of the House of Saud is an impenetrable black box. If the Crown Prince were incapacitated or deposed, the entire U.S. strategy in the Middle East—built entirely on his personal relationship with President Trump—would instantly disintegrate into a chaotic power vacuum.

Finally, the long-term impact of F-35 proliferation introduces a generation-defining variable. Integrating fifth-generation stealth fighters into the Saudi Air Force radically alters the regional balance of power, with unknown consequences for Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME). Additionally, it remains entirely unknown if U.S. defense contractors can successfully safeguard highly sensitive F-35 avionics and stealth technologies against sophisticated Chinese or Russian espionage networks currently maintaining an active operational presence within the Kingdom.