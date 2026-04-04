Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Pamela H's avatar
Pamela H
3d

Love the precision in your analysis, and the great comment on the “surreal reliance on pageant queen propaganda”.

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E L's avatar
E L
3d

It's happening right before our eyes.

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