The outbreak of kinetic conflict on February 28, 2026, involving the United States, Israel, and the Islamic Republic of Iran irrevocably shattered the geoeconomic deterrence paradigm governing the Persian Gulf. Although a tenuous ceasefire was brokered by April 8, the Strait of Hormuz—a waterway historically responsible for the transit of 20% of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments—remains effectively blockaded to standard commercial navigation. Prior to this escalation, the Strait accommodated 140 to 150 commercial vessels daily, facilitating the flow of 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and 5 million bpd of refined products.

Capitalizing on the disruption, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy operationalized a doctrine of asymmetric maritime control. By deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and naval mines, Iran stranded upwards of 1,500 vessels inside the Persian Gulf. Tehran then formalized the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), known natively as Nahad-e Modiriate Abrah-e Khalij-e Fars, to extort transit fees via a permission-based toll system. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) retaliated by launching Operation Epic Fury and Project Freedom, conducting mine clearance, escorting operations, and disabling Iranian vessels enforcing the blockade. This was followed by an April 13 US counter-blockade on Iranian oil exports, which had previously run at 2 million bpd.

The resulting matrix of active combat, naval mines, and retaliatory blockades rendered war-risk insurance either entirely unavailable or prohibitively expensive, vastly expanding the high-risk zones designated by London marine insurers. In direct response to this existential threat to its sovereign trade arteries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, articulated a radical national directive: the UAE will aggressively expand its eastern ports and terrestrial networks to achieve "Zero Hormuz Dependency" (صفر مضيق هرمز). This strategy will be executed regardless of the outcomes of any ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations, driven by the stark realization that relying on a chokepoint vulnerable to a single state actor is no longer economically tenable.

The Container Deficit and Port Infrastructure Asymmetry

The cornerstone of the UAE's decoupling strategy relies on redirecting maritime traffic from the volatile Persian Gulf to its secure eastern seaboard facing the Gulf of Oman. A quantitative audit of the UAE's port infrastructure reveals a massive capacity deficit between its western (in-Gulf) ports and eastern (out-of-Gulf) alternatives.

Jebel Ali Port, operating deep within the high-risk Persian Gulf, serves as the primary global container hub for the Middle East. It operates on a massive scale, spanning over 134 square kilometers with 67 berths. It possesses a maximum theoretical capacity exceeding 22 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and handled 15.54 million TEUs in 2024 alone. Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, which focuses on heavy industry and manufacturing, supplements this western dominance with a maximum capacity of 9.6 million TEUs, having processed 6.6 million TEUs in 2025. Port Rashid, also inside the Strait, contributes an additional 1.5 million TEUs of capacity (handling roughly 1.0 million TEUs recently) primarily for general cargo and cruise transit.

Conversely, the eastern deep-water alternatives designated to absorb this redirected global traffic operate with significantly lower baselines. Khor Fakkan, located in Sharjah and recognized as the region's only natural deep-water port, serves as the primary East Coast container hub but currently holds a capacity of only 4 million TEUs, processing approximately 2.5 million TEUs recently. While it is equipped with a 16-meter draft along an 800-meter berth, 450,000 square meters of storage space, and 20 gantry cranes—including six Super Post-Panamax and four Mega-max Tandem-Lift cranes—its planned expansion to 6 million TEUs remains dwarfed by Jebel Ali. Further south, Fujairah Terminals offers a comparatively marginal 720,000 TEUs of container capacity, handling just 54,000 TEUs during the first quarter of the crisis, though it maintains a strong footprint in bunkering, bulk, and hydrocarbons with 1.3 million freight tonnes of general cargo capacity.

To achieve true zero dependency on the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE faces the unprecedented civil engineering and capital challenge of physically transferring a 15 to 17 million TEU capacity requirement across the Arabian Peninsula.

Geological Constraints of the Hajar Mountains

The expansion of these eastern ports is constrained not by capital, but by severe geology. The eastern seaboard is hemmed in by the Hajar Mountains, a formidable range separating the coastal plain from the interior high desert. This geographic barrier is defined by the Semail Ophiolite Complex, ancient oceanic crust that was thrust onto the continental margin 95 million years ago. These exceptionally dense, fault-lined ophiolite rock structures render heavy civil engineering, tunneling, and trans-mountain logistics exponentially complex and cost-prohibitive.

Consequently, the UAE's immediate fallback for out-of-strait logistics relies heavily on bulk expansion, best evidenced by Dibba Port. Featuring a 650-meter quay wall, a 15.5-meter sailing draft, a 272,000 square meter stockpile area, and dual bulk loaders operating at 4,000 metric tonnes per hour, Dibba is highly effective for moving aggregates and construction materials. However, it is entirely unsuited for the highly mechanized, precision requirements of global container transshipment.

Hydrocarbon Bypass Architecture and the Stranded Deficit

Hydrocarbon decoupling is significantly more advanced than containerized freight. The primary bypass artery is the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), also known as the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline. Completed in 2012 for $4.2 billion, this 360-kilometer, 48-inch diameter pipeline physically bypasses the Strait to deliver crude directly to Fujairah, guaranteeing an export capacity of 1.5 to 1.8 million bpd. During the height of the crisis in March 2026, the value of ADCOP was proven as crude exports through Fujairah rose 38%, reaching 1.62 million bpd.

However, the UAE recently exited the OPEC+ quota framework, accelerating long-term production targets to exceed 5.0 million bpd by 2027—a sharp increase from its pre-conflict operational baseline of 3.4 million bpd. With ADCOP capped at 1.8 million bpd, a permanent or tolled Strait of Hormuz leaves a massive stranded production deficit of 1.6 to 3.2 million bpd. To bridge this critical infrastructure gap, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has fast-tracked a second West-East pipeline. Reaching 50% completion by mid-2026, this secondary artery will push combined Fujairah crude export pipeline capacity to between 3.6 and 4.0 million bpd by 2027.

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Bottleneck

While crude oil pipelines scale rapidly, the handling of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and complex petrochemicals presents a severe logistical bottleneck. ADNOC treats and super-cools natural gas to -160°C at its Das Island facility inside the Gulf, which operates at a capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). To meet surging global demand, ADNOC is constructing the low-carbon Ruwais LNG facility—two 4.8 mtpa liquefaction trains—pushing total capacity to 15.6 mtpa by 2028. Notably, initial industry proposals for a 9.6 mtpa Fujairah LNG Terminal on the secure East Coast were canceled and relocated back inside the Strait to Al Ruwais.

Exporting 15.6 mtpa of LNG without navigating the Strait requires either extensive integration with specialized rail networks or a highly complex, third cryogenic pipeline corridor traversing the ophiolite rock of the Hajar Mountains. ADNOC executives confirm they are studying options for a third pipeline for petrochemicals and LNG, but capital expenditure commitments and engineering designs remain pending. The disruption has already forced Abu Dhabi-based petrochemical manufacturer Borouge to shift 61% of its March 2026 production through costly alternative channels. As ADNOC CEO Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stated, the Strait is an "everything story," encompassing LNG, jet fuel, fertilizers, aluminum, and critical minerals.

One theoretical proposal to circumvent the mountains entirely involves a $70 billion to $100 billion inland maritime canal stretching 116 kilometers from Sharjah's Port Khalid to Fujairah. Designed to transport 20 to 25 million bpd and modeled on the Suez Canal, this megaproject would require moving up to 3 billion cubic meters of earth. At present, without geological boring contracts or sovereign wealth capital allocation, this remains an academic concept rather than an operational policy.

Terrestrial Freight Integration via Etihad Rail

The UAE's 900-kilometer national railway, Etihad Rail, serves as the linchpin for shifting domestic heavy industry exports away from vulnerable western ports. Completed in early 2023, the network extends from Ghuweifat on the Saudi border directly to Fujairah and Khor Fakkan. Designed to handle 60 million tonnes annually by 2030, the system is supported by a fleet of 842 specialized freight wagons acquired from the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRRC).

Etihad Rail systematically integrates key industrial nodes, connecting the railway freight terminal at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) with the main line. This creates an overland artery for industrial giants like Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA). EGA—the UAE's second-largest export sector after hydrocarbons—produced 2.72 million tonnes of cast metal in 2022, manufacturing low-carbon 'CelestiAL' solar aluminum for clients such as the BMW Group. By routing polymer, sulfur, and aluminum exports directly to Fujairah Terminals via rail, travel times from Abu Dhabi shrink to just 100 minutes, physically insulating heavy industries from maritime chokepoint blockades. The system already carries 60,000 tonnes daily, operating at near-maximum capacity on certain routes and prompting immediate expansion efforts.

The Macroeconomic Shock of Modal Substitution

The physical closure of the Strait triggered immediate modal substitution, forcing global shippers to utilize landbridges and air freight, resulting in a severe inflationary shock.

With the waterway impassable, GCC importers turned to overland routes originating from secure Red Sea and Gulf of Oman ports. However, due to Iranian drone strikes targeting the vicinity of Khor Fakkan and Oman's Salalah early in the conflict, the Saudi Arabian Red Sea port of Jeddah emerged as the primary safe docking point. This geographical pivot induced catastrophic imbalances in regional trucking. Demand for road freight capacity out of Jeddah eclipsed supply by a factor of four to five. Pre-conflict rates for a truck on the Jeddah-to-Jebel Ali overland route averaged 4,000 SAR ($1,066 USD). By mid-conflict, quotations radically escalated to between 18,000 and 21,000 SAR.

State-backed entities like AD Ports Group successfully transported over 22,000 containers via these land bridges, utilizing an 800-truck fleet alongside daily Etihad Rail services. Yet, global shipping conglomerates like Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and COSCO classified long-haul overland trucking as structurally deficient and unscalable for macro-scale supply chains, suspending bookings through vulnerable chokepoints. Congestion in Saudi gateways like Jeddah and King Abdullah Port resulted in delays of six to eight weeks merely to secure cargo release and drivers. While the UN TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system allowed goods to transit in sealed compartments from Turkey to the Gulf via Syria and Jordan, landbridges failed to scale to the millions of TEUs required, driving the Container Trades Statistics (CTS) Global Price Index up by more than 12% in a single month.

Simultaneously, the blockade triggered a crisis in the air cargo sector, which normally handles one-third of global trade by value. Spot rates on South Asia-to-Europe lanes surged by up to 70%, from $2.57/kg to $4.37/kg, while Europe-to-Middle East rates rose 55% to $2.79/kg. The suspension of Middle Eastern airspace forced carriers to bypass traditional refueling hubs like Dubai International (DXB) and Doha (DOH), requiring airlines to carry extra fuel, imposing severe payload weight restrictions, and physically diminishing cargo capacity. Jet fuel prices effectively doubled, embedding inflation into global supply chains—most notably impacting the flow of inexpensive generic drugs from India, which transferred from ocean containers to air freight. AD Ports Group chartered over 100 flights to move 8,000 tonnes of critical cargo, functioning as an emergency measure rather than a sustainable logistics framework.

Geopolitical Security Risks and Asset Concentration

The UAE's decoupling strategy presents a critical geographic paradox. By attempting to escape the systemic vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, Abu Dhabi is concentrating its most vital energy and logistics infrastructure into a highly restricted geographic corridor along the Gulf of Oman.

This East Coast is categorically not immune to Iranian force projection. On March 14, 2026, an Iranian drone attack targeted the Port of Fujairah, triggering fires and the suspension of oil-loading operations. On May 4, a barrage of cruise missiles and drones struck the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, setting a refinery ablaze, wounding three Indian nationals, and causing an explosion aboard the HMM Namu anchored off the coast. Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy escalated this psychological warfare by releasing maps expanding its claimed operational control zones to explicitly encompass Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, and the coast of Umm Al Quwain. By funneling millions of container TEUs, up to 4.0 million bpd of crude, and a potential future LNG pipeline to a single cluster, the UAE creates a dense, high-value target matrix where a synchronized saturation strike could sever the country's economic lifeline entirely.

The PGSA Toll Economics and Game Theory

To extract revenue from the disruption, the PGSA dictates that commercial vessels entering a 22,000-square-kilometer supervisory zone must pay transit tolls ranging from $1 million to $2 million per vessel, payable in Chinese Yuan or via the Iranian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance's "Hormuz Safe" cryptocurrency platform. Econometric models indicate this equates to an added cost of approximately $1.00 per barrel of oil. J.P. Morgan estimates that enforcing this tariff across 100 to 130 daily vessels could generate between $70 billion and $90 billion in annual revenue for Tehran.

The geopolitical dynamics are accurately mapped using game-theoretic frameworks:

The Game of Chicken (Brinkmanship): The US Navy (CENTCOM) and the IRGC are engaged in brinkmanship. The US utilizes autonomous sea drones and helicopters to disable Iranian vessels enforcing the blockade. The "swerve" requires one party to recognize the other's authority. Forceful US escorts without toll payment risk kinetic escalation; international shipping paying the toll grants Iran a massive strategic victory and diminishes US hegemonic leverage.

Prisoner's Dilemma and the Security Dilemma: To mitigate the immediate threat to its infrastructure while bypass capacity is built, the UAE engaged in a complex maneuver of strategic signaling and side-payments. Regional intelligence indicates the UAE agreed to unlock between $10 billion and $20 billion in funds for Iran (with a first tranche of $3 billion released) in exchange for an absolute cessation of Iranian strikes on Emirati soil. Following the May 4 attack, kinetic strikes on the UAE ceased entirely, redirecting toward Bahrain and Kuwait. The UAE Foreign Ministry formally denied releasing any frozen funds, maintaining the diplomatic facade of maximum pressure while pragmatically purchasing the time needed to build out Etihad Rail and the ADCOP expansion.

The Stag Hunt (GCC Integration Failure): The optimal Nash Equilibrium for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is collective integration—a unified rail and pipeline network bypassing Hormuz via Saudi Arabia and Oman. However, intra-GCC distrust results in unilateral, sub-optimal projects. Saudi Arabia restricts UAE free-trade goods, and the UAE prioritizes its proprietary networks, forcing each state to absorb higher individual capital expenditures while remaining partially vulnerable to regional shocks.

Maritime Law Friction and Intelligence Gaps

The PGSA toll exposes profound friction in international maritime law. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Strait is an "international strait" mandating unhindered "innocent passage" (Article 45) and prohibiting financing tolls. Iran, relying on the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (Article 34), argues it is not bound by UNCLOS as it never ratified the treaty. Tehran's 1982 Interpretative Declaration states only UNCLOS signatories hold transit passage rights. The US, also a non-signatory to UNCLOS, views transit passage as customary international law. Further isolating Tehran, Oman—which shares territorial waters in the Strait and ratified UNCLOS—explicitly rejected a proposal to grant Iran joint custodianship and split the toll revenues.

Extensive localized human intelligence (HUMINT) and financial verification are required to address critical gaps in the current operational picture. The exact mechanism and origin of the alleged $10 billion to $20 billion transfer to Tehran remain unverified. It is unclear if these were frozen Iranian assets released from Dubai banks (requiring US Treasury oversight evasion) or direct UAE sovereign funds paid as extortion. The IRGC Navy's actual logistical capacity to indefinitely enforce a complex boarding and cryptocurrency tolling regime across 130+ daily vessels without suffering catastrophic military attrition from US naval interdictions remains highly questionable, suggesting the PGSA is largely an information warfare construct designed to inflate war-risk premiums. Finally, ADNOC's stated intent to decouple conflicts heavily with its geographic reality; without engineered solutions like a third cryogenic pipeline or the entirely speculative 116-kilometer mountain canal, "Zero Dependency" remains rhetorical posturing for the natural gas sector.

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