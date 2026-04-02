Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Keith's avatar
Keith
4d

Taiwan should enter into talks with China as it is clear that the US is incapable of defending them.

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ClearinIdaho's avatar
ClearinIdaho
4d

China wants to turn Taiwan into a peaceful Hong Kong like assimilation. I don't think they really want a hot kinetic war. They are not as aggressive as the US and Russia when it comes to getting what they want. They play the long game and let the victory come to them in time. That is why they will not be defeated by the Western Financial Powers.

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