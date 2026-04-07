Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JL West's avatar
JL West
11h

We can't count on Trump to "save the world economy". This is a guy whose head gets stuck on something and no amount of reality is allowed to intrude - that tariffs aren't a "tax" passed on to consumers, for instance. He also says crap, such as "We were a dead country" and now the US is "The hottest country," - all thanks to him. In fact, he even put those words into the mouth of MBS!

While also noting he was "kissing his ass" because he had to.

https://www.wionews.com/world/trump-mocks-saudi-s-very-regular-kind-of-a-guy-mohammad-bin-salman-in-blunt-remarks-1774755156132/amp

There is no reason for Iran to negotiate with Trump; he's completely untrustworthy, as his entire life has demonstrated. And he has no respect for other world leaders except for Xi and Putin. They, not Pakistan, need to lead negotiations i.e., PRESSURE Trump into backing down.

His narcissism is so profound that he can then easily persuade himself that he actually "won".

(That's my take on things, and I would love to hear other opinions on it.)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture