Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Teresa Silvia's avatar
Teresa Silvia
3h

Once again, you explain everything so even, I can understand it. The geopolitical relationships are so dynamic and so much is happening all at the same time with global consequences. Wow!

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LAinPA's avatar
LAinPA
4h

You are such a wonderful resource Wajeeh. Thank you.

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