Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joAn's avatar
joAn
1h

This is both scary and insightful. The uncertainties and changes that Hegseth has been making in shifting from Defense to aggressive bullying appear unproven and out of alignment with our successful longstanding honored military culture. That feels like a never ending canker sore gone bad.

I would hope your option #1, least bad, scenario could be achieved. Who or what combo on the backdoor diplomacy could pull this off? Turkey? The madmen of this Trump regime have to get a "win"... how or what do you see as best options now, Wajeeh?

Thank so much, as always!

Reply
Share
Kristen's avatar
Kristen
1h

“They (The Houthies) are also preparing to once again shut down commercial shipping in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

When did they shut this down last? For how long was it shut down? And what was the global effect of it being closed?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture