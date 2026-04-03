Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Franzen's avatar
Ellen Franzen
3d

This war is the fault of Putin, who controls t and the republican party, and Israel. I don't even think t won the last election, given how much muck was fooling around in Pennsylvania during the election season. However, will we and the world ever get justice? Maybe, if Ukraine wins, justice will prevail. That's up to the NATO countries, minus the US. Then perhaps, the Gulf region will be able to restore itself and focus, with the rest of us, on the climate crisis. I'm not holding my breath. Just another stumble on the way to the end of civilization.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wajeeh Lion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture