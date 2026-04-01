Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Emma's avatar
Emma
5dEdited

Wow. Clear, concise, and with sentences that form actual paragraphs. Now someone will need to translate this for Trump and his uneducated fools.

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Shishi Malmberg's avatar
Shishi Malmberg
5d

Wow. Elegant truth here

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