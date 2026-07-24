​US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that Saudi Arabia will need to normalize relations with Israel to acquire the American nuclear technology it has sought for years, adding a new condition to the agreement signed just one day prior. This move casts a shadow of uncertainty over the deal's future.

​In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the nuclear deal is “fully linked” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, referencing the initiative launched during his first term to normalize relations between Israel and several Muslim-majority nations. Thus far, Saudi Arabia has refused to join the accords.

​The agreement, which permits Saudi Arabia to build nuclear power plants utilizing American technology and paves the way for a Saudi uranium enrichment program, sparked controversy in Congress. Many lawmakers fear that allowing more countries to develop enrichment programs will increase the number of nations ultimately capable of possessing nuclear weapons.

​Israel strongly opposes Saudi Arabia's development of a uranium enrichment program, fearing it could trigger a regional nuclear arms race, though Israeli officials welcomed Trump's recent remarks.

​Saudi Arabia has sought for years to build nuclear power plants on its territory. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman previously stated that the Kingdom will work to develop a nuclear weapon if Iran acquires one.

​Former President Joe Biden's administration had also explored establishing a nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia, but negotiations stalled because normalizing relations with Israel was a primary condition set by Washington. The agreement signed by the Trump administration on Wednesday did not include this condition.

​However, the condition announced by Trump on Thursday appears to re-link the agreement to advancing Saudi-Israeli relations.

​Saudi Arabia and Israel had come close to reaching a normalization agreement in 2023, shortly before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 of that year. However, talks have been suspended since then, with Riyadh asserting its demand for guarantees regarding the future establishment of a Palestinian state. At the same time, Saudi public opinion toward Israel has soured due to the war in Gaza. Consequently, any nuclear agreement tied to a diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Israel seemed out of reach.

​Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The civil nuclear energy agreement (there will be NO enrichment of materials!) taking place between the US Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which is restricted to non-military uses, like the programs in Iran and the UAE (and other countries), will be approved.” He added: “But it is fully linked to Saudi Arabia joining the prestigious and successful Abraham Accords.”

​The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether the agreement would move forward even if Saudi Arabia does not join the Abraham Accords.

​Trump's assertion that the deal entails no uranium enrichment appears to contradict statements by individuals familiar with its details, who said the agreement includes a framework for exploring the feasibility of enrichment within the Kingdom. Most details of the agreement remain undisclosed.

​The president is slated to submit the agreement to Congress, initiating a 90-day review period before approval, which could happen as soon as today.

​Congress is unlikely to block the agreement, even if it faces widespread opposition. The president can veto any resolution rejecting it, and opponents are not expected to secure sufficient votes to override the veto.

​Yet, if President Donald Trump insists on mandating the normalization of Saudi relations with Israel, this could derail the agreement before it takes effect.

​Observers note that this represents the latest example of Trump's volatile approach to policymaking. Just last week, he announced the United States would impose a 20% tariff on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, despite his administration having affirmed for months that such a move violates international law.

​He walked back the idea a day later, following a wave of criticism, stating he would instead pursue investment deals with Gulf states.

​The agreement, signed by US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart on Wednesday, outlines a framework for nuclear energy cooperation and includes provisions aimed at curbing nuclear proliferation.

​However, it does not impose the strict limitations designed to prevent the future development of such programs, contrasting with recent agreements the United States has struck with countries that lack domestic uranium enrichment operations.

​The initial announcement of the deal on Wednesday drew criticism in Israel, where officials fear any Saudi uranium enrichment program could ignite a regional nuclear arms race.

​Israeli officials also worry this move may compel other nations, such as Turkey, to pursue similar enrichment programs, thereby expanding the number of countries possessing a pathway that could ultimately lead to acquiring nuclear weapons.

​Israel possesses an undeclared military nuclear program alongside a civilian nuclear energy program.

​Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday: “Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords would be a historic step forward for peace in the Middle East.”

​The Trump administration provided very limited information regarding the deal's specifics. Three individuals familiar with its terms said the agreement contains safeguards designed to prevent Saudi Arabia from enriching nuclear fuel to weapons-grade levels.

​Yet, they clarified that the agreement exempts Saudi Arabia from the rigorous international inspections required in nuclear reactor agreements signed with other nations, including the United Arab Emirates.

​American teams will conduct the sensitive inspections, according to the agreement's stipulations, which were initially drafted during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington in November.

​The individuals spoke on the condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to discuss the agreement publicly.