Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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Kathey Hunt's avatar
Kathey Hunt
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The seems like bait and switch to me. Make an agreement and then add more conditions to it is hardly a recipe for trust. Saudi Arabia needs electrical power and nuclear energy might be a good fit for their needs. The nuclear weapons development is a separate issue

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