During a weekend conference call with leaders from the Middle East and South Asia, President Donald Trump stated that any regional agreement to end the war with Iran must be followed by participating nations joining the Abraham Accords and establishing formal peace agreements with Israel. According to U.S. officials familiar with the call, the directive outlines the administration's primary diplomatic objective for the region once hostilities conclude.

The Coalition Call and Regional Reactions

The Saturday phone conference included heads of state from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain. While the primary objective was discussing the emerging framework to halt the conflict with Iran—a deal that regional leaders, including UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, indicated they support—the discussion shifted when Trump explicitly linked the peace process to broad regional normalization.

Trump informed the participants that he planned to contact Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing hope that Netanyahu would soon join their collective discussions. He emphasized that following the conclusion of the war with Iran, every regional nation currently lacking formal ties with Israel would be expected to normalize relations.

The directive surprised several participants, particularly leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Pakistan, nations that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Israel. According to official accounts, the demand was met with silence on the line, prompting Trump to ask if the leaders were still there. Trump further noted that senior envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would contact the respective governments in the coming weeks to advance the matter.

Public Statements and Legislative Backing

The administration reinforced this position publicly on Sunday. In a post on Truth Social, Trump thanked Middle Eastern nations for their cooperation, stating that alliances would be "further strengthened and enhanced by their joining the historic Abraham Accords." He additionally raised the prospect of Iran eventually joining the Accords, a move that would require Tehran to recognize Israel—a stance the current Iranian leadership has fundamentally rejected.

In Congress, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham aligned with the administration's strategy, publicly endorsing the normalization demand. Graham stated that if negotiations to end the conflict with Iran result in Arab and Muslim allies joining the Abraham Accords, it would constitute "one of the most important agreements in the history of the Middle East." Graham issued an explicit warning to regional allies, noting that a refusal to follow Trump’s proposed path would cause "serious repercussions" for future bilateral relations.

Leverage Deficits and Structural Barriers

Despite the administration's diplomatic pressure and rigid timelines, the White House is issuing sweeping directives from a compromised negotiating position. Trump lacks the requisite geopolitical leverage to force this alignment, and a near-term breakthrough faces insurmountable demographic and diplomatic obstacles:

Overwhelming Arab Opposition: The administration's top-down mandate ignores the demographic reality of the region: the vast majority of the Arab populace vehemently opposes the Abraham Accords. Recent OSINT data, including the 2025–2026 Arab Opinion Index, confirms that nearly 90% of respondents across the Arab world reject recognizing Israel or normalizing ties. Regional leaders, acutely aware of domestic volatility, cannot bypass this sweeping public opposition.

Hardening Saudi Position: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has grown increasingly distant on normalization over the past year. During an Oval Office meeting last November, the Crown Prince explicitly rejected Trump's request to join the Abraham Accords, leading to a tense exchange.

The Palestinian Condition: Riyadh continues to demand that Israel commit to an irreversible, time-bound path toward the establishment of a Palestinian state as a non-negotiable prerequisite for normalization—a condition the current Israeli government rejects.

Electoral and Regional Constraints: The ongoing conflict with Iran, combined with localized friction between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, has driven Riyadh to maintain a highly skeptical stance toward Israel's right-wing government. Both U.S. and Israeli intelligence assess that Saudi Arabia will defer any definitive diplomatic shifts until after the Israeli elections scheduled for September, awaiting clarity on the composition of the next government.

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