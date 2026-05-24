Wajeeh Lion

Wajeeh Lion

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John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
3hEdited

So, Israel and the U.S. instigated this war without discussion with the Arab nations, and now they are ordered to unconditionally surrender along with Iran.

Rather than appeasing Israel, I am guessing the Arab Nations would rather punish it for instigating the damage done. If Trump thinks he has the consensus needed to force Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain to bow to his will, he is in for a rude shock. If Netanyahu is gullible enough to believe that Trump won't throw him under the bus, then he deserves to walk into this trap.

Pass the popcorn, the real show is about to begin...

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CajunBlue's avatar
CajunBlue
3h

This administration will never be bothered to dabble with OSINT to know that 90% of the people he is attempting(?) to “negotiate” with would not consider normalizing the inclusion of Israel.

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